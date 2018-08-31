Meghan Markle Takes Secret Trip To Toronto To Visit Best Friend Jessica Mulroney

Meghan enjoyed some time alone with Jessica and her family.

Meghan Markle flew under the radar on a secret three-day getaway for some girl time with her best friend Jessica Mulroney in Toronto, Canada. The Duchess of Sussex made the round trip without her husband, Prince Harry, tagging along.

According to Good Morning America, ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie, Markle spent her three-day getaway “holed up” in the Toronto home of her friend Jessica and her husband Ben.

“They spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica’s children, who love their ‘Auntie Meg.'”

Jessica and Meghan became friends after meeting while Markle lived in Toronto during the filming of Suits. The duo used this secret visit as a chance to catch up with some of their other old friends.

“There was one evening when Meghan and Jessica secretly headed out into the town to meet some of Meghan’s old, good friends,” the ABC News contributor explained.

As those who followed the Royal Wedding know, Jessica and her family played huge roles as her daughter Isabel and her twin sons John and Brian were all included in the wedding. As Entertainment Tonight reminds us, there was a picture of one of the twin boys reaction to the wedding that went viral. The picture showed the young boy with a huge smile on his face, showcasing a few of his missing baby teeth – holding Meghan’s veil. The picture of the boy lit social media up as they couldn’t handle how cute the young man was.

This kids is the best!!!! The cutest, biggest smile!!!! #RoyalWedding. pic.twitter.com/Wx1R4uuAdM — Susan Tran (@susantran) May 19, 2018

Like her children, Mulroney also played an integral part in the Royal Wedding as a bridal consultant. She helped Meghan plan the wedding and she helped her friend make a lot of key style choices. Mulroney and her husband Ben also had the privilege of sitting in the front row during the wedding.

It’s possible Markle took a few pointers from her stylist friend before returning home as she has since made headlines for her fashion choice during her attendance at the charity gala performance of Broadway hit Hamilton with her husband Harry in London on Wednesday.

Proud friend. Proud mom. A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on May 19, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Markle sported a $595 blazer dress by Judith & Charles that she complemented with a pair of suede pumps. With a hem just above the knee, Meghan’s choice in ensemble allowed her to showcase her toned legs during the gala. In a separate piece, Entertainment Tonight pointed out her legs were just as “shiny and moisturized” as ever.

Meghan and Harry are currently busy making preparations for their loaded fall schedule which will include their first big royal tour.