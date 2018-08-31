‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Makes A Huge Decision, Eve Finds Brady With Kristen

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that there will be a lot of set up for the week ahead.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is still dealing with the return of his long lost memory. Now that Will has both the memories of his love and life with his former husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and his new love and memories with current boyfriend, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), he will have a huge choice to make.

Will he choose to keep pursuing his relationship with Paul, or go running back to Sonny? Days of our Lives fans will see Will make the heartbreaking decision on Friday. He will have to weigh all of his options and choose between the two men he loves. However, one of them will seemingly win out as Will makes one of the hardest choices of his life.

Meanwhile, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will finally find her fiance, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), but she’ll be shocked when she sees him in a compromising position with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), the same woman who took her hostage. As Days of our Lives fans already know, Kristen was using Eve in order to get what she wanted from Brady.

Kristen is trying to blackmail Brady into making love to her. It seems she has never gotten over the relationship they once shared and the fact that he and Theresa took their son away from her after she had ripped him from Theresa’s body. Kristen and Eve will likely have a bitter confrontation, but that won’t be Kristen’s only face off on Friday.

Paul Narita and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will also come face to face with Kristen on Friday’s episode. However, the confrontation will take a shocking turn, as it seems two people will go crashing through a window, and Paul will likely be one of them.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) continues to be by the side of his best friend, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), as he continues to wait on news about Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Marlena was shot during her wedding ceremony to John when Kristen handed Sami a gun and told her to shoot John in exchange for information on the whereabouts of EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott), whom she claimed was alive and well. A scuffle over the gun caused it to discharge and hit Marlena, who is now fighting for her life.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.