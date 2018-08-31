Christina Milian Rocks Bikini Body As Home Is Burglarized Twice In One Week

Burglars robbed Milian's home as she vacations in France.

Christina Milian has been enjoying a much-needed vacation this month in the South of France and has posted numerous bikini Instagram photos to share her holidays with her 4.6 million followers.

Unfortunately, savvy thieves have used Milian’s time away from the United States to burglarize the San Fernando Valley, California, home she shares with her French boyfriend Matt Pokora.

Thieves Stole More Than $100,000 In Jewelry

On August 27, Christina’s house was broken into and burglarized for a second time in one week, TMZ reported.

In the first burglary (on August 4), thieves stole $100,000 worth of jewelry. It’s unclear what their haul was on the second burglary.

Police said intruders entered Milian’s home both times by breaking a side bar, which triggered alarms. But authorities said they didn’t spot any of the perpetrators when they arrived at the scene of the crime.

Christina Milian has a popular Instagram account because she often posts selfies from exotic locations when she’s filming and from picturesque spots when she’s on vacationing. Unfortunately, her social-media posts also alert potential criminals that she’s not at home, making her an easy target for theft.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Milian has been in the South of France this entire month with her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, a 32-year-old French singer/songwriter.

While Milian went swimming and yachting with her beau, thieves were breaking into her home in California.

Before jetting off to Europe, Christina was in Puerto Rico shooting The Oath, the crime series available on Sony Crackle’s streaming-video service, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Milian is a series regular and plays a police officer. Rap superstar Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is an executive producer on The Oath.

Milian has not commented on the burglaries. Hopefully, she can enjoy the rest of her vacation in peace, especially since she has been having a fantastic year so far.

Christina, 36, recently lost some weight and is in the best shape of her life, thanks to a healthy diet and exercise.

Milian’s weight loss secrets were a healthy, portion-controlled diet and regular workouts that includes cardio exercise, such as running or hiking. She also lifts light weights and does ab exercises to tone her midsection.

Christina said she doesn’t believe in starvation or deprivation. While she eats healthy most of the time, she also enjoys her favorite snacks, such as salt-and-vinegar-flavored chips. She just makes sure she doesn’t overeat.

“Working out is great therapy,” Milian said. “When I work out, I pray. In that moment, I am thankful because of my health.”