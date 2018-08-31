Tyga Takes Credit For Kylie Jenner’s Success & Her Fans Are Furious

Tyga recently opened up about his relationship with former girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and he revealed that he believes he had a lot to do with the reality star shooting to stardom.

According to an August 31 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Tyga sat down for an interview with Nicki Minaj on Queen Radio on Thursday and had some very interesting things to say about Kylie Jenner.

“You’ve got to look at the before and after. She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught. It was like, ‘You could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this.’ You should adapt because you need black people to f—k with you. You need culture,” the rapper said of how his influence helped Kylie succeed.

Tyga even revealed that he helped Kylie Jenner with her lip kits, which kicked off her Kylie Cosmetics success and has now earned her nearly $1 billion. “I don’t need to go online and tell people I did this and I’m the one helping her coming up with these colors and names on her … lip line. It was a lot of stuff.”

Meanwhile, after listening to the interview, many fans began to call out Tyga for his comments. Jenner’s fans took to social media to laugh off the rapper’s comments. “TYGA thinks he helped put KYLIE JENNER on the map LOL THIS IS THE FUNNIEST NEWS I’VE EVER SEEN. I needed a good laugh before bed wow,” one person tweeted.“Imagine having $5 and thinking [you’re] responsible for making someone a billionaire. Men are delusional.”

Kylie Jenner has yet to reply to Tyga’s comments. However, she likely isn’t happy with his words. Jenner comes from a family that was already very well known before she ever started dating the rapper. The famous family’s reality series had been airing for years. However, he still seems to believe that he helped her cultivate her current status.

Jenner is currently dating rapper Travis Scott. The couple share one daughter together, Stormi Webster, and are said to be going stronger than ever in their relationship. Travis has also stayed quiet on Tyga so far. However, since both the men are a part of the rap world, a war of words could be the next step for one or both of them going forward.