Disneyland Will Sell Alcohol At Parks For The First Time Since Opening

The decision goes against Walt Disney's belief that alcohol would undermine the theme park's focus on family fun.

Disneyland is set to start selling liquor for the first time in its 63 year history at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction. According to People Magazine, the theme park in Anaheim, California will sell beer and wine and cocktails inspired by space. However, the alcohol sales will be limited to Oga’s Cantina at the attraction and kid-friendly nonalcoholic drinks will be available too.

“Patrons will come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using ‘otherworldly’ methods. These beverages will be served in unique vessels,” the statement on the Disney Parks blog revealed.

Oga’s Cantina is part of the Star Wars Universe and is located n the Black Spire Outpost. The Star Wars attraction is scheduled to open in 2019.

But as People notes, the decision to sell liquor at Disneyland’s Anaheim park goes against founder Walt Disney’s belief that alcohol would tarnish the wholesome family experience he wanted at his parks. As Disunplugged notes, his vision was for families to spend time with each other enjoying the rides, instead of parents sitting at the bar while the children play.

Disney’s nearby California Adventure Park has been selling alcohol for years, though, along with its private member’s club, Club 33.

But, a spokesperson for Disney Theme Parks said that the decision is part of an effort to make Oga’s Cantina more of an “immersive” experience for guests.

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be a completely immersive true-to-story experience,” park representative, Liz Jaeger, said in an interview with the OC Register. “Given our commitment to offering fans an immersive cantina experience, we felt this was an opportunity to offer alcohol and non-alcohol based beverages in the context of the story.”

Specifics about Oga’s Cantina’s drinks menu haven’t been released yet, but Jaeger promised that more details will be made available as time passes.

On the Disney Parks blog, Lead designer and Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge added that the cantina is designed to cater to the reprobates — smugglers, bounty hunters, and the like–of the galaxy, which makes selling alcohol seem even more appropriate for the attraction.

“Oga’s Cantina is the kind of establishment that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy,” he wrote. “And you never know when a stormtrooper or a familiar face will show up.”

According to the blog post, there will be musical entertainment too. Oga’s resident “DJ” will be RX-24, a former StarSpeeder 3000 pilot droid.