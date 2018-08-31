Bikini-Clad Brooke Burke Spotlights Flat Abs In Instagram Fitness Photo

"Fitness and health and wellness is an inside job."

Fitness expert Brooke Burke showed off her chiseled abs in a beach bikini photo she posted to Instagram as she celebrates the end of summer.

Burke, a mom of four, looked stunning in a blue-gray bikini as she posed on a beach in her hometown of Malibu, California. Brooke recently returned home after enjoying a sun-splashed Mediterranean vacation across Italy, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Burke is going through a divorce from former Baywatch star David Charvet but said regular workouts and a healthy diet keep her emotionally and physically strong during what might otherwise be a depressing and emotionally draining experience.

‘Happiness Is An Inside Job’

“I really feel like fitness and health and wellness is an inside job,” Brooke told People.

Burke has called exercise her antidepressant. And she is not wrong. Extensive scientific research shows that working out is effective in alleviating depression, anxiety, and stress, Harvard Health reported.

“For some people it works as well as antidepressants,” said Dr. Michael Craig Miller, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. However, Dr. Miller added that exercise alone isn’t enough for those with severe depression.

Brooke said she thinks her body is better now, at age 46, than it was at 26, thanks to diet and exercise. Brooke said she mixes up her exercise routine to get a total-body workout, prevent boredom and stave off repetitive-stress injuries.

Brooke does yoga, calisthenics, Pilates, lifts light weights, and does indoor spinning workouts, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Burke also sticks to a Mediterranean-inspired diet that emphasizes healthy fats such as olive oil and avocados, vegetables, lean proteins, beans, and nuts. Brooke said she doesn’t starve or deprive herself but never overeats.

“Random munching is not a good thing, but three meals a day is not enough,” Burke told Redbook. “So I try to eat every three to four hours, and make sure I have something with me at all times, like a packet of almonds or some vegetables.”

Like other fitness buffs, Brooke Burke said she exercises not only to look her best, but to ease anxiety, prevent depression, and keep her spirits up.

Countless studies show that exercise releases feel-good endorphins that boost mood and enhance your sense of well-being.

Brooke agrees. “Exercise is the best medicine ever, and the benefits you receive go far beyond just the physical,” Burke said. “It the best stress-reliever that I’ve ever experienced.”