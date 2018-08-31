Olivia Newton-John Cancels Upcoming Appearances After Reports Cancer Has Spread

Olivia Newton-John has reportedly canceled some upcoming speaking appearances in her native Australia just days after a report surfaced by Radar Online that the iconic singer’s cancer has spread.

Newton-John’s rep told Page Six that although rumors of the singer’s health linger, the cancellations had nothing to do with her cancer battle.

“Olivia Newton-John’s two upcoming speaking appearances in Australia were canceled due to scheduling conflicts with her upcoming promotional tour for her new book, ‘Don’t Stop Believin” and the ONJ Cancer Wellness & Research Centre’s Wellness Walk & Research Run — not illness, as falsely reported,” her publicist, Michael Caprio, told Page Six on Wednesday, August 29.

“She’s looking forward to walking with everyone at the Wellness Walk on Sept. 16 in Melbourne and is excited that this year the walk is going global and people can support it by becoming virtual walkers from wherever they are in the world,” he continued.

Several new reports have emerged that Newton-John’s breast cancer had returned and spread. Radar Online originally reported the news on August 22.

The outlet also alleges the singer was “hoping to make it to her 70th birthday in September.”

The singer was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 when she found a lump in her right breast. The Australian entertainer then underwent a radical mastectomy, followed by a breast reconstruction. Miraculously, she bounced back with a clean bill of health, until her 2017 diagnosis.

The disease has reportedly metastasized reported Radar and the “Hopelessly Devoted to You” singer is allegedly turning to herbal remedies in order to fight the further spread of the disease.

A friend close to the Grease star updated her fans on her second cancer battle in an interview with Closer Weekly on August 30.

“Olivia is doing great! She just wrapped up promotions for the 40th anniversary of Grease and she was feeling so well, she was dancing with John Travolta!” the pal allegedly told Closer.

The New Daily reported that on August 13, the four-time Grammy winner tweeted that she was “excited to see everyone” at her ‘In Conversation’ gigs in Melbourne and Sydney that were scheduled for September.

Newton-John was due to speak on stage with journalist Ray Martin, in what the show’s promoter Lateral Events described as Newton-John “re-living her extraordinary life.”

On Wednesday, an announcement on the promoter’s website confirmed “with regret” the shows are off for “reasons beyond our control” and promised full refunds to ticket holders.

Didi Conn, Randal Kleiser, Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta and Barry Pearl attend the Academy Presents ‘Grease’ (1978) 40th Anniversary at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on August 15, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

A music icon, Newton-John She has amassed ten No. 1 singles including a record seven consecutively.

In an interview with Radio Times in 2017, the singer revealed she was “grateful” for her health struggles.

“I am grateful for the experience because without it I would not have done many of the things I have done in my life. It’s taught me compassion for those going through difficult times,” the 68-year-old remarked.

“Having cancer forced me to think deeply about myself for the first time, so it was a positive experience in that respect. I learned not to feel guilty about my successful music career,” Newton-John continued. “I also realized you had to eat well, exercise and be happy. It sounds obvious today, but I fully credit that attitude with my good health.”