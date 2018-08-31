‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, September 3: Liam & Hope’s Baby Scare, Thorne Comforts Katie

New B&B spoilers tease that Dr. Phillips tends to Hope at the hospital.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 3 reveal a shocker as Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) rush to the hospital. Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) went head-to-head when he discovered that she was considering filing for sole custody. B&B spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, hint that there’s more drama to come and that Katie will need to turn to Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) for comfort and reassurance.

In fact, it was Thorne who started it all when Bill told Katie (Heather Tom) that he would not be able to pick up Will (Finnegan George) as planned. Will was crushed but Thorne, who had anticipated Bill not showing up, was there to pick up the pieces. He told Katie that she needed to protect Will from his father and sought legal advice from Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Carter believed that Katie had a good chance of gaining sole custody based on Bill’s recent past with his other older sons.

Bill found out what they were planning and tried to convince Katie that he was just going through a phase. He was trying to make it up to Will, and even pitched up out of the blue to spend some time with his youngest. However, Katie decided that she had had enough and made up her mind to go through with the lawsuit after all. Bill was furious. Now, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie will be unsure about her decision, but that Thorne will reassure her that she is doing the right thing.

Thorne uses Will’s hesitation to spend time with his father as ammunition against Bill. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/pzAXY5oD44 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/WmF7slZBcP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 28, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that the week will start off with a shocker. Hope and Liam will suddenly need to rush to the hospital. It seems as if all is not well with the baby and that they will need urgent medical attention. BB casting news state that Robin Givens will return to the daytime show on Monday and Tuesday, so something is definitely wrong with the baby despite the recent ultrasound showing that the pregnancy was going smoothly.

Hope and Liam will be devastated if she loses the baby, but it might also just be a complication that they are facing. BB fans will also remember that this won’t be the first time that Hope faces such a devastating loss. She had a miscarriage with Wyatt’s baby, and this led to her leaving the country to stay in Milan. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, September 3 to find out if the baby makes it.