Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Some Skin Including Her Toned Abs In A PVC Two Piece

Kate's flaunting her abs in a tight PVC crop top and skirt.

Actress Kate Beckinsale was showing off her seriously toned figure in a skimpy black PVC two piece in Beverly Hills, California, on August 30. Daily Mail reports that the 45-year-old star was showing off her incredible abs and toned arms in her matching crop top and pencil skirt as she attended the Rolls Royce X Technogym event at the home of Gunnar Peterson.

The star showed off her all hard work in the gym in her shiny matching outfit, which perfectly framed her very impressive abs while at the home of the popular personal trainer, just one month after celebrating her 45th birthday.

Kate had her long brunette hair tied up into a ponytail as she posed for the cameras in her slinky ensemble, which she paired with black and silver heels.

Beckinsale – who Inquisitr reported recently showed off her bikini body with Kathy Griffin – shared photos from her fun night out on her official Instagram account, where she joked that she was enjoying a “casual Thursday” with her friends in her tight black two piece ensemble, which was anything but casual.

“Casual Thursday,” she wrote, adding three kissing emojis to her uploads, which featured two sets of photos from a photobooth and another which featured her snuggling up to some friends as they cuddled up together on a white outdoor sofa.

But while Kate was proudly showing off her toned abs in her matching crop top and pencil skirt, she’s made no secret of the fact that she works seriously hard to keep her body in such incredible shape and is no sloth when it comes to working out.

Speaking to Shape magazine for a January 2017 cover feature, Beckinsale admitted that she works out with Gunnar – who’s house she was at in the new snaps – five or six times a week to stay so incredibly toned.

“During our sessions we have long talks about teenagers, and then suddenly one day I find that my ass is in a lot better shape than I thought it was!” Kate revealed of her workouts with the trainer to the stars.

Casual Thursday ???????????? A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Aug 30, 2018 at 10:08pm PDT

But the actress also admitted that while she’s so dedicated to fitness, she doesn’t exactly always enjoy working out, even describing some of her exercise techniques as being “torture.”

“I do circuit training interspersed with brutal cardio, such as crazy things on a nonmotorized treadmill. That part is torture,” Beckinsale said, but admitted that her saving grace is shorter workouts rather than moving around for hours at a time.

“But the thing I like about circuit training is that you’re never doing one thing for very long. You get to the point where you almost can’t bear it, and it changes to something else,” Beckinsale told the magazine, adding that she’s also a fan of some less intense exercises such as yoga.

“I love yoga, and that’s all I used to do. But hardcore workouts have really made a big difference in my life,” revealed Kate, who said that she has a lot more energy since she stepped up her tough workout routine.