Pennyslvania Republican Party Leader Carla Maloney Called Black NFL Players ‘Baboons’ In Facebook Post

The post said black players were baboons, and also complained about "name-calling."

Pennsylvania Republican Party leader Carla Maloney is in hot water after she made racist comments about black NFL players in a Facebook post, repeatedly referring to them as baboons.

The posts were made by Carla Maloney, the secretary for the Republican Committee of Beaver County, just outside of Pittsburgh. The post contained racist comments about black NFL players who kneel during the national anthem and also predicted a “civil war” as violence between races escalates, the Times Online reported.

The party’s chairman, Chip Kohser, said the posts were made before Maloney was named the party’s secretary and were in reference to the decision by the Pittsburgh Steelers players to remain in the locker room for the national anthem.

In the comments, Maloney took aim at the NFL players and said they should go back to Africa.

“Tired of these over paid ignorant blacks telling me what I should believe in. I will tell you what I believe in and that is our Flag the National Anthem and America period end of story,” she wrote in a post under the name Carla Belich Fueller. “You don’t like it here go to Africa see how you like it there. We are all Americans not African American not Hispanic American. WE ARE ALL AMERICAN.”

Maloney made a number of other posts on the topic, saying that the players were “over paid baboons” and then complaining that she was “sick of the name calling, rioting, shooting, and looting.”

“If you want respect you need to earn it and so far you haven’t,” she wrote. “Stop watching, or going to a game and paying for over priced food, water and tickets. Let’s see how the baboons get paid when white people stop paying their salaries.”

Trump-loving GOP official in Pennsylvania raged against black NFL ‘baboons’ and told them to go back to Africa https://t.co/scvwRg730J — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 31, 2018

The comments came after Donald Trump has frequently taken aim at NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem, part of a protest of police brutality against minorities in the United States. Trump has publicly called for these players to be fired and at a campaign rally last year, he used his own harsh language toward the players.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b***h off the field right now,” Trump said (via the Guardian). “Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!'”

Carla Maloney remained in her position with the Republican Committee of Beaver County after the comments. The organization was set to meet on Saturday to discuss the controversy, the Times Online reported.