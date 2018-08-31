Watch John McCain Memorial Live Stream: Start Time, Online Video For The Arizona Senator’s Memorial Service

As the week leading up to Arizona Senator John McCain’s funeral goes on, the Navy veteran makes a stop in Washington D.C., for a memorial at a place where he built his name not only in the Senate but throughout the world as one of the most recognizable politicians in the United States.

Today’s service will take place in the rotunda of the iconic Capitol building, offering a chance for his colleagues and supporters to pay tribute to the senator who dedicated himself, in both politics and the battlefield, to improving life for Americans and the world that surrounds them.

The memorial service kicks off at 11:00 a.m. ET, where in a private event McCain’s family, members of Congress, and the vice president have been confirmed to be in attendance as final respects are paid to the self-styled “maverick”.

There are several avenues for the public to follow the event, even for those without access to the network news channels that will dedicate a hefty amount of their coverage to it.

The most reliable should be a Youtube link that has been provided by Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives. While Ryan and McCain had the usual political disagreements that come with the job, they shared a mutual respect and Ryan paid tribute upon his fellow Republican’s passing.

“John McCain was a giant of our time—not just for the things he achieved, but for who he was and what he fought for all his life,” said Ryan in a tweet “He will always be listed among freedom’s most gallant and faithful servants.”

If you’re unable to watch the service, most major news outlets will be on hand to cover the event, providing regular live updates of the speeches and tributes in what will no doubt be a deeply emotional affair for all involved. CBS News and Fox News have been providing a live feed all morning as it follows McCain in his final trip from Arizona to the Capitol, with other outlets undoubtedly beginning theirs closer to the start of the event.

For those lucky enough to be in Washington D.C. for such an occasion, a live viewing has been organized for all members of the public who wish to see Senator McCain for one final time. The public portion of the memorial will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET, but those heading to the event should factor in the large crowds and heavy security that will be associated with an event of such magnitude.