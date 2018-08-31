‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoiler Video For Friday, August 31: Hope Tells Brooke, ‘I Trust My Husband’

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 31 reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will continue their conversation about Liam’s (Scott Clifton) divided priorities. As Brooke delves into her daughter’s psyche, she tries to unpack what her daughter really thinks about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam’s relationship. The moment has come where Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) declare war. Katie takes a stand and Bill lets his ex-wife know that he will not back down.

“I’m going after sole custody of our son.”

A week after Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) suggested that Katie take the reins in her son’s life, Katie finally makes her decision to pursue sole custody of Will (Finnegan George). B&B fans saw how Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) arrived with the documents to start the motion, and Bill was taken aback that his ex-wife would really take his son away from him. However, the Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Katie is determined to seek custody of Will as she is now convinced that she needs to protect him from Bill. A tearful Katie tells Bill in no uncertain terms that she is going to file the custody lawsuit.

“I trust my husband. And Steffy has made it clear that she’s moved on with her life. I am not worried about them.”

Brooke continues to press Hope about her feelings when it comes to Steffy and Liam. Hope had just told her that Liam had gone with Steffy when he heard that Kelly (Gabriel Sporman) was running a fever. Nobody knows Hope better than her mother, and she will explore her true feelings about the situation. But in the Bold and the Beautiful spoiler clip, Hope says that she trusts her husband and believes that Steffy is no longer pining over Liam.

Hope finds herself alone with her ultrasound picture when Liam leaves to help Steffy with Kelly. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/90KyZvgoeJ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/FerCQAzA3X — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 30, 2018

“No way in hell I’m gonna let you take my kid from me.”

If Katie thinks that Bill is just going to sit back while she takes Will away from him, she has another thing coming. Bill will let her know that he is coming for her with everything he has. Earlier this week, he alluded to the fact that at one stage of Will’s life he was the only parent in his young son’s life. At that time, Katie had post-partum depression and was addicted to alcohol. BB spoilers indicate that a court battle is looming. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.