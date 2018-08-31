Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Is Now The Lowest It’s Ever Been

Jeff Sessions and Robert Mueller have higher approval ratings than the president.

Donald Trump’s approval ratings are now the lowest they’ve been in his entire presidency, and his disapproval ratings are similarly unprecedented, The Guardian is reporting. Trump’s adversaries FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Attorney General Jeff Sessions both have higher approval ratings.

Only 36 percent of voters approve of the job the 45th president is doing; that is the lowest approval rating he’s had in his administration. The number is also a point lower than his previous low of 37 percent, which came in just after his inauguration.

Meanwhile, Trump’s disapproval numbers are also unprecedentedly high. A total of 60 percent of Americans either disapprove of, or strongly disapprove of, the president’s job performance, with 53 percent indicating they strongly disapprove.

The historically-low approval ratings for Trump come a week after the Inquisitr reported that his approval ratings had remained steady, despite the worst week of his presidency. At that time, his approval ratings had been in the 44 percent range, with a disapproval rating of 52 percent. The numbers were rather startling, considering that, in the days before the results were released, two Trump associates – former campaign manager Paul Manafort and former attorney Michael Cohen – were convicted of criminal charges and took a plea deal, respectively.

NEW: 66%, including 45% of Republicans, would oppose Pres. Trump pardoning his former campaign chair Paul Manafort, @ABC News/WaPo poll finds. https://t.co/bfyhG9jcx6 pic.twitter.com/bTFu8rup2e — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 31, 2018

Trump tweeted last week that his approval rating was 52 percent, rather than his disapproval rating, having either confused the numbers or quoted another opinion survey which he didn’t name, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Similarly, Trump faced another bad week this week, with his much-maligned handling of Arizona Senator John McCain’s death. He was also explicitly not invited to the Senator’s funeral, and at Friday’s memorial service at the Capitol, Vice President Mike Pence will speak on behalf of the administration, rather than Trump.

Further, Trump has been unblocking Twitter users whom he previously blocked, following a court order that ruled his blocking of Twitter users unconstitutional. It is not clear how many people he blocked; as reported by the Inquisitr, the number could well be in the thousands. Meanwhile, some unblocked users are using their newfound status to take digs at the POTUS.

In other bad news for Trump, two of his biggest political adversaries are enjoying higher approval ratings than he is. As The Birmingham News reports, 63 percent of Americans support Mueller’s investigation. Meanwhile, 64 percent think Trump should not fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions – something that Trump has broadly hinted that he’s thinking about doing.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has warned that there will be violence if Republicans fail to hold on to both houses of Congress after the 2018 mid-term elections.