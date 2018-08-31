‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Thursday August 30: Liam & Steffy Rush To See Kelly, Will Questions Bill’s Love

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, August 30 features Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) who called Katie (Heather Tom) to ask her about the marketing plans for Hope For The Future. She Knows Soaps states that the talk turned to Will (Finnegan George) when Thorne once again encouraged Katie to seek sole custody. She ended the conversation and Will wanted to know if she had been speaking to his father. When he said that he believed that his father didn’t like him, Katie reassured her boy that Bill (Don Diamont) loved him. He was looking forward to spending the day with his friend later.

Bill arrived and wanted to spend time with his son. He suggested swimming or video games but Will wasn’t interested. Katie pointed out that they didn’t know that he was coming. Will goes upstairs, and Katie apologizes because she already had a play date planned. Bill says that it was his own fault. Later, she sees Will off.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) arrives and Bill immediately becomes aggressive. He tells Katie that he cannot believe that she would file for sole custody. She points out Will couldn’t even look at him when he left the house. Bill insists that he can repair the relationship with his son, but Bold and the Beautiful fans saw that Katie had made up her mind. She asked if Carter had the papers because Bill couldn’t give Will the stability he deserved.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) coming to ask Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) how the ultrasound went. They talk about how surprised Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) was at seeing Liam with Hope, and tell her that the baby is doing well. Hope showed her an ultrasound picture and Steffy told her that the journey to motherhood would be full of joy.

Steffy gets a call from the nanny, Amelia (Nicola Posener), who tells her that the adorable Kelly (Gabriel Sporman) is running a fever. B&B fans see that a worried Steffy and Liam rush to see to their baby. Later, after putting Kelly down, Amelia wonders if she did the right thing by calling Steffy. According to Soap Central, Steffy reassures her. Amelia says that she loves the baby and Steffy replies that that was the reason that she has the job. After Amelia left, Liam remarked that Steffy had made a wise choice regarding the nanny. Steffy wanted to go and sit with Kelly, and Liam followed. Steffy said that Liam was predictable when it came to Kelly and that he would always be there for his daughter. Liam told Steffy not to forget that.

Hope shows her mother the ultrasound photo. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is delighted and wonders where Liam (Scott Clifton) is. She fills her mother in that Kelly was sick and he’d gone to be with her. Brooke wondered how Hope was coping with the situation. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.