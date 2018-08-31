Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Middle In A Pink Crop Top & Tight Leggings

JLo flashed her abs in her athleisure wear with boyfriend A-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez is giving her fans just a peek at her toned abs in an oversized pink crop top sweater and matching athleisure leggings. Daily Mail shared new photos of the mom of twins making her way around West Hollywood on August 30 while showing off her fun side in her bright pink top with purple and grey bottoms.

The new paparazzi photos showed Jennifer giving a glimpse at her abs under her sweatshirt as she carried a coffee around with her while the site claimed she was doing a little house hunting with her boyfriend of more than a year, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez’s tight athleisure leggings showed off her world-famous curves as she flashed her toned abs, while she opted to keep her hair tied back in a ponytail while rocking large aviator shades and white sneakers.

Jennifer showed off her toned body in her sportswear, which featured a secret allude to her music.

Lopez, tight leggings appeared to be an upcoming line from her new range with designer Niyama Sol, as they featured the lyrics to her 2012 single, “Dance Again.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported earlier this month, JLo first gave fans a glimpse at her new leggings line collaboration with the designer while preparing for her performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award.

Jennifer Lopez is pretty in pink as she and beau Alex Rodriguez go house shopping together in Beverly Hills – Daily Mail https://t.co/ywMA61JAbe pic.twitter.com/suQwE5iUTi — Jennifer Lopez News (@J_LopezNews) August 31, 2018

Jennifer shared a snap from the rehearsal room with her dancers which showed the group wearing the matching “vanguard” leggings which featured a print made up of Lopez’s past single and album covers.

But when she’s not showing off her insane body at 49-years-old, Jennifer’s opening up about the aging process.

Though it’s certainly not showing, Lopez opened up about aging in a recent interview with Good Morning America where she confessed that she’s working hard to juggle all of her jobs and taking care of herself, including being a mom to her two kids with former husband Marc Anthony, 9-year-old twins Max and Emme.

“I’m aging. It is happening,” JLo confessed when asked how she manages to stay in such good shape. “Listen, I’m aging… like every mom out there.”

“You have to juggle the kids and the working and the taking care of yourself,” she said. “It’s not an easy thing.”

“Women are multi-taskers and we can do anything if we put our minds to it,” Lopez then continued during her interview with the ABC morning show, adding, “I truly believe that.”

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

But while JLo admits that she is fighting the aging process, she’s proved that she’s certainly still not afraid to show off her incredible body on social media and in the streets.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the actress and singer was recently photographed out and about revealing her toned figure in an orange crop top and leggings.