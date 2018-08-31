Big Trouble For Donald Trump? NBC’s Chuck Todd Says Mueller Investigation Will Drop Bombshell Before Labor Day

The prediction comes just days after Trunp's campaign manager and lawyer were convicted of federal crimes.

Donald Trump could be in for a very rough Labor Day weekend.

A new report from NBC’s Chuck Todd suggests that there will be a major revelation from the Russia investigation before the end-of-summer holiday, one that comes as Trump’s campaign manager and personal lawyer are already headed to prison. As Mediaite noted, Todd made the prediction during a panel discussion that special counsel Robert Mueller may be ready to drop a bomb before Labor Day, not wanting to let anything slip any closer to the election.

“I think he knows, more than anything, he keeps quiet between Labor Day and Election Day,” Chuck Todd said.

“I’m not missing work tomorrow,” he continued. “I wouldn’t miss work tomorrow. Tomorrow is the last business day of the pre-Labor Day to Election Day window.”

Labor Day is something of a self-imposed deadline for Donald Trump’s team. His lawyer and spokesman Rudy Giuliani had said repeatedly that Mueller must complete the investigation by September as anything closer to Election Day would be considered tampering with the all-important midterm elections.

Giuliani said that Mueller was bound be a policy from the Department of Justice that there must be no politically motivated decisions by an investigation, especially ones that could affect an election, but experts said no such policy exists, the Washington Examiner reported.

“This long-standing policy is clear on its face,” Jamie Gorelick, former deputy attorney general under President Bill Clinton, told CNN. “Of course it does not require an investigation to be terminated. Indeed, there are many examples of investigations that continued during and through elections.”

It is not clear what kind of bombshell Chuck Todd may have been predicting from the Mueller investigation. Earlier this month, Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted on eight counts of financial fraud from charges that arose from the investigation but predated his work on Trump’s campaign. In the past, many of Mueller’s revelations including indictments and guilty pleas have come as a surprise, as there have been few leaks from inside the investigation.

Trump’s team has reportedly been in conversations with Mueller for the president to sit down with investigators for an interview, but those talks have been in an impasse.

Chuck Todd says Mueller may drop something big: 'I wouldn't miss work tomorrow' https://t.co/rQtpB1Afpy pic.twitter.com/m1nrDcTyMT — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) August 31, 2018

Donald Trump has frequently taken aim at the Russia investigation, calling it a politically motivated witch hunt by “angry Democrats” and bemoaning Manafort’s convictions. Reports have claimed that Trump is considering giving his former campaign manager a pardon.