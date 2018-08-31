Ariana Grande Talks Pete Davidson First Kiss As Singer Reveals All

Singer Ariana Grande spilled all the detes about her first kiss with fiancé Pete Davidson on rapper Nicki Minaj’s radio show, Queen Radio, writes E! News.

Grande used many different adjectives to describe their first kiss, including saying it was “so dope” and “so sick.”

“It was so cute. He asked my permission to kiss me.”

During the Apple Music Beats 1 show, the “God Is A Woman” singer also said that the kiss was not “too naughty” and was, in fact, “really sweet” and “really sexy.”

Grande and the Saturday Night Live star began dating in May, confirmed E! News. That same month, the singer broke things off with Mac Miller and Davidson called it quits with Cazzie David. Although a source originally told E! News that the relationship was casual, it soon became clear that Grande and Davidson’s romance was developing into something much more.

Just a month later, in June, Davidson proposed to Grande with a $93,000 engagement ring. The songstress was caught wearing it on June 2 at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM’s Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles. The couple later celebrated their engagement with friends and family at Disneyland.

Although the engagement came just after two weeks of dating, Grande and Davidson met back in 2016 when the “One Last Time” artist performed on Saturday Night Live. During an interview with The Tonight Show, the four-time Grammy nominee admitted that she developed a crush on Davidson when she met him back in 2016, reported E! News.

“I jokingly said to my tour manager—I was like, ‘I’m marrying him 100 percent.’ I was like, ‘I’m literally marrying him.'”

In an interview with Variety, Davidson spoke about how he never thought he’d get married until he met his now fiancée, reported the Inquisitr.

“I never thought I’d meet anyone like her,” he told the media outlet. “I can’t even put into words how great of a person she is. I could cry. She’s the f**king coolest, hottest, nicest person I’ve ever met.”

He also talked about how he proposed to Grande.

“I didn’t want to do something corny. We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie. I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope. I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard. Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the f**k is this thing doing around?’ For right now, it’s rocking.”

Grande ended her chat with Minaj on Queen Radio by saying, “We have a lot of fun. He’s like my best friend. It just gets better every day.”