‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Horrified After Star’s Explosive, Frightening Fight With Girlfriend

Fans of MTV’s Jersey Shore were horrified and frightened for one of the show’s stars as their personal drama played out for the cameras during the Augst 30 episode of Season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The drama between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and baby mama Jen Harley came to a head as she violently attacked him on-camera and threatened his roommates.

Throughout the episode, Magro revealed to pals Pauly D, Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike Sorrentino that his relationship with Harley was beyond repair. He noted that when she felt the need, Harley would keep the couple’s infant daughter away from him for days on end, and not return his calls.

He also revealed that she was violent towards him.

Pauly D, normally the jokester of the group, became almost a fatherly figure to Magro, speaking to him as someone who also dealt with child custody issues in the past. He also showed how angry he was over the situation between the couple.

“I have actually gone through what Ronnie’s going through and I’ve got four years of experience with it,” said Pauly, who has a 5-year-old daughter, Amabella Sophia. “It was rocky in the beginning, and at first I was aw man, what the f**k am I going to do? But now I get my parenting time, co-parenting, all those decisions are made together. That could be him, but the first step is the lawyer.”

Added Polizzi, “Jen is controlling him and baiting him. You can’t take someone’s baby away, like, that’s not okay.”

The drama came after Magro told his roommates that he reportedly had to “beg” Harley to come to visit his hotel room so his television family could meet his daughter. During her visit, fans could not tell there was drama brewing between the couple.

Magro was inconsolable and rushed out of the group’s hotel room, stating he had to leave the show. SallyAnn Salsano, the executive producer who has worked on the show since the beginning, stepped in during the episode to comfort Ronnie and appeared on camera – something she has never done.

Salsano told Us Weekly that it was important that she show fans that the show was not about exploiting Magro’s relationship drama and that the cast and crew are all one family who is there for one another, hence her appearance on camera.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro with “Jersey Shore” producer SallyAnn Salsano. Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

“We always try to avoid it. I know there are other shows that try to go for it a little more and I think there’s always reasons as to why it happens. In this case, it really wasn’t a thought-out process. It was a reaction to what you do when a friend or someone you love is going through something,” she said.

Magro later visited with a family law attorney to make sure he had rights when it came to his daughter, despite Harley’s efforts to keep his daughter from him.

The episode ended with Harley storming into the Las Vegas suite Magro shared with his roommates, striking him and spitting in his face as well as verbally abusing him.

The show faded to black as Harley was heard stating, “I’ll go to jail.”

In defense of Harley, with whom he has reconciled, Magro posted a photo of the couple and their daughter on his Instagram story on Thursday before the show aired, as reported by Hollywood Life.

“For the record, I love my family, my daughter, and the mother of my child. The way I felt during that moment isn’t how I feel three months later.” “Unfortunately this season caught a rough patch in both our lives and we stuck together and have got through it. Ariana grows up in a happy home regardless of what is shown and edited for TV. It is a combination of bad timing, a lot of moving parts and misinformed information. She has two amazing parents who love her. Enjoy your Thursday.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.