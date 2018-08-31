‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: See Jack In Action In Vietnam In The First Footage From Season 3

Milo Ventimiglia's character is on the front line in this first look at his time in the war.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman is giving fans a first look at Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) on the front line in the Vietnam War. In a brief video clip shared to Twitter and Instagram by the NBC showrunner, the future Pearson patriarch is shown wearing military fatigues and holding a gun while riding in a chopper. The beloved character looks straight at the camera in the video. Fans know that Jack survives the war, but dies years later, before his 55th birthday.

This Is Us producers have long promised to explore Jack’s time in Vietnam with his brother Nicky. The Nicky Pearson character, who thus far has only been seen as a child, has been mysteriously absent from the first two seasons of the show. Michael Angarano has been cast as the mysterious Pearson brother who died in Vietnam. In addition, Vietnam War historian Tim O’Brien (The Things They Carried) was hired as a script consultant for the flashback storyline.

Executive producer Elizabeth Berger told The Hollywood Reporter that Kevin Pearson’s (Justin Hartley) present-day trip to Vietnam with new girlfriend Zoe (Melanie Liburd) will bring up a new part of Jack’s past after last season’s focus on his death.

Berger also hinted that Jack left behind secrets that even Rebecca didn’t know about.

“So much of season two was about Jack’s death and the details of how he died and what happened, so we’re excited to now be able to delve into chapters of his life that we haven’t yet explored, and just get to know the man better and get to know things about him that even his kids don’t know yet, and possibly even his wife doesn’t know yet.”

You can see Jack Pearson in action in Vietnam below.

While This Is us goes to the front line for the new season, fans will also get present-day storylines when the hit series returns next month. As the Inquisitr previously shared, the present day story will pick up on the Big Three’s 38th birthday festivities. Kate (Chrissy Metz) blows out a candle and wishes for a baby.

In a flashback, Jack tells a pal, “I’ve met the girl,” after seeing future wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) singing “Moonshadow” at a bar. Fans will also go back in time to Jack and Rebecca’s first date at a carnival on the This Is Us season 3 premiere.

This Is Us returns to NBC Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c.