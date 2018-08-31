Elizabeth Hurley Wears Cleavage-Baring Swimsuit In Hot Instagram Picture

English actress and model Elizabeth Hurley recently posted a hot and steamy photo on her Instagram story in which she’s floating on her back in a pool wearing a plunging red bathing suit, reported Hollywood Life.

At 53 years old, Hurley has a stunning figure and isn’t afraid to show it off. Throughout this summer, she has posted countless bathing suit photos, and her fans cannot get enough. The red swimsuit in the most recent photo, from her swimwear line Elizabeth Hurley Beach, has an open neckline down to her mid-abdomen, revealing her ample cleavage. She’s floating on her back in the pool with her arms and legs spread out starfish style and almost risked a nip-slip with the bathing suit slightly open too far across her chest. She paired the red suit with trendy sunglasses and a huge smile.

Hurley is not shy at all when it comes to modeling her own swimwear and posing in idyllic locations, such as Mallorca, Spain, and Greece. The red-suit photo was taken in Spain but she recently went on a trip to Greece, posting several snaps of her adventures in the sea and pool. She even posted a daring video at one point of her jumping around half nude in a pool with the caption, “to swim off the calories #holiday #greece.”

Other swimsuit adventures have featured her in three suits of the same style but with different coloring and patterns. One of them is leopard print while the other two are yellow and teal. The photos were meant to test out the recently designed style, which hadn’t yet been released. Her fans left many comments on the photos, calling her “stunning,” “hot,” and “sexy.” On the image of her in the leopard-print suit, one fan wrote, ” YOU DEFINITELY ARE THE GODDESS OF ALL GODDESSES.”

The mom-of-one has spoken about how she maintains her smoking figure. She eats organic veggies and lean protein, including chicken and fish, and avoids processed foods and carbs. She makes it a point to keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water and green tea. She keeps active by swimming and gardening.

Hurley spoke to The Cut last year about what wellness means to her.