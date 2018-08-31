Romeo Beckham Celebrates 16th Birthday With Godfather Elton John And Famous Family

Having one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to you is simply priceless!

When you’re the son of famous celebrities, you are expected to have lavish birthday parties, especially for your 16th. But not everybody gets a legendary singer to belt out “Happy Birthday” to them like Romeo Beckham did on Wednesday, August 29.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Beckhams have been vacationing in the French Riviera this week with good pal Elton John and his family. That is why they decided to fête the teen a few days ahead of his actual birth date, which is September 1.

The son of soccer icon David Beckham and fashion maven/Spice Girl Victoria Beckham had a low-key celebration at a European restaurant with his parents, siblings (Brooklyn, 19, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7), and godparents, John and his husband, David Furnish. While it is still unclear, it seems like John and Furnish’s sons, 7-year-old Zachary and 5-year-old Elijah, were not in attendance for the meal.

Victoria, Cruz, and Romeo all shared highlights from the big night on social media.

Posh captured the moment on video when her second-born child was presented with a special birthday cake at the crowded eatery. In the clip, which the proud mum posted on Instagram, the embarrassed teen gives a blushing smile as staff members from the dining establishment and those seated at his large, round table sing “Happy Birthday” and part of another birthday tune to him. Romeo’s chocolate cake is adorned with both regular candles and fiery sparklers. “Early birthday celebrations… from the best godparents,” Victoria captioned her post.

Cruz posted additional footage from the night on Instagram. In his video, three musicians, a violinist, a guitarist, and a percussionist, serenade Romeo with the tune “I Wan’na Be Like You” from the classic Disney film The Jungle Book. Good thing they didn’t choose a song from the The Lion King soundtrack, as they may have been upstaged by John, who wrote all of the film’s music.

Romeo, who enjoys competing in a tennis match much more than a soccer one, said it was a “fun night” on Instagram. The clean-cut teenager also shared a photo of himself with the restaurant’s three musicians. In the snap, he is holding the acoustic guitar like a pro.

Big brother Brooklyn did not post anything on Instagram in relation to Romeo’s birthday bash or the family’s sun-filled vacation.

John and Furnish also did not share any photos or videos from their godson’s birthday meal. However, both did post other pictures from their trip with the Beckhams.