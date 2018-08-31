‘Days Of Our Lives’ Recap For Thursday, August 30: Brady And Kristen Make Love

A disgusted Paul walked in on Brady and Kristen.

The Days of Our Lives recap for Thursday, August 30, brings untimely seduction, untimely escape, and extreme worry for Salemites.

At the hospital, Eric (Greg Vaughan) gave Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) an update on Marlena (Deidre Hall), and he explained what happened at the wedding. They brought food for everybody, and couldn’t believe their ears when they heard about Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). Elsewhere, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) interrupted Will (Chandler Massey) and Paul (Christopher Sean) to find out if they’d seen Brady (Eric Martsolf). They hadn’t, and she went off to find him.

When Jennifer found Eric, she insisted they go to the chapel to pray because he really struggled with the shooting and Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) arrest. The praying made Eric feel somewhat better. Then, he wondered if E.J. is actually still alive, and when he left to check on his mom, Jennifer realized she made a huge mistake.

At Salem PD, Sami accused Hope (Kristian Alfonso) of being a villain. Then Hope went off on Sami about shooting Marlena, which Rafe (Galen Gering) reminded was alleged at that point. Then Hope and Rafe argued over him defending Sami. He reiterated that he was sorry that he had sex with Sami. Later, Hope walked into the interrogation room and found Rafe knocked out and Sami gone.

Later, at the Kiriakis mansion, Sonny (Freddie Smith) heard Susan (Stacy Haiduk) screaming. Susan had a nightmare about Kristen doing something terrible, and Sonny attempted to calm her down. Despite his efforts, Susan believed Will was in extreme danger. Then they discussed that Will’s memories returned and what that could mean for Sonny and Will reuniting. Finally, Will showed up, and he told her about Marlena. Susan said, “Samantha Brady popped a cap in her own mama. That’s just bad, bad, bad.” Will asked Susan to pray. With Susan otherwise occupied, Will told Sonny that E.J. might be alive.

Brady refused to betray Eve (Kassie DePaiva) at the Salem Inn. Ultimately, after they discussed Stefano coming to her, Kristen seduced Brady into making love, in part, by threatening to kill Eve. When Paul walked in, he said, “Oh my God,” as he was utterly disgusted.

Julie and Doug returned to Doug’s Place where they discussed the situation. Julie blamed Sami completely, but Doug played devil’s advocate since Eric said the shooting wasn’t Sami’s fault. Susan pointed out that Sami ruined two weddings recently, but Doug reminded Susan that Rafe played a role in his wedding disaster. Finally, a worried Julie checked on food in the freezer to ensure that Susan hadn’t contaminated it and Susan screamed.

