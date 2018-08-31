The First Lady thinks she should attend the Washington, D.C. service

Today, Senator John McCain was given a send-off in his adopted home state of Arizona and was flown to Andrews Airforce Base in Maryland to make the trip to Washington, D.C., where a memorial service will be held after people are given a chance to visit him as he lies in state. At this time, Donald Trump will not attend the memorial for McCain, and neither will first lady Melania Trump. Instead, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will attend, as will Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, George and Laura Bush, and possibly Jimmy Carter, if health permits.

But according to Hollywood Life, Melania Trump thinks it’s wrong that she sits out McCain’s memorial simply because her husband has ill feelings toward his fellow Republican. The first lady is embarrassed that the situation seems petty.

“Melania feels embarrassed yet again by Donald, this time because of his ban from McCain’s funeral. She attended Barbara Bush’s funeral without him and now she feels pressure to go to this one without him too.”

The first lady seemed to have enjoyed herself at Mrs. Bush’s funeral in the company of the Clintons and the Obamas, who made her feel welcome, but Donald Trump has said so many harsh things about John McCain that she might be uncomfortable.

If you're on @Medium but you aren't reading Sam's work, you are missing out! “Well, I’m glad Melania Trump didn’t choose anti-racism as a platform” @SamMcKenzieJr #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/AziHpQQVeZ — Shannon Ashley (@singlemamacomma) August 30, 2018

During the election, Donald Trump suggested that to be a war hero, you couldn’t have been captured. John McCain spent five years in a Vietnamese prison camp.

“I don’t like losers. He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”

A White House insider said Melania Trump is aware that John McCain publicly said that her husband is not welcome at any of the events.

“Melania does not feel entirely welcome or comfortable attending the funeral after John made it clear that Donald was not welcome. She resents Donald again for being put in the middle of an awkward position. Melania wants to do what is right, whether that means going in Donald’s place, or respectfully staying away. But she feels humiliated that this is an issue and blames her husband again for putting her in another challenging situation. She is weighing her options, has been discussing the issue with the McCain family, wants to what is best, and will make the decision when she is ready.”

The public can visit John McCain’s casket at the U.S. Capitol rotunda in advance of the service. At this time, Melania Trump is not scheduled to attend.