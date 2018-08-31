‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, August 30: Kyle Secretly Sets Up Billy

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, August 30, brings sneaky temptations and shocking returns to Genoa City.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) got Kyle (Michael Mealor) to promise not to use Billy’s (Jason Thompson) gambling addiction against him. Kyle spent a lot of time justifying his idea, but eventually dropped it when Ashley was adamant that they could bring down Billy another way. As Kyle left, Billy arrived, and he and Ashley discussed the Jaboutiques after Billy took a phone call with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about their kids.

Billy warned Ashley not to sabotage the project because it would cause major issues. She asked Billy where the money to finance them came from, but he told Ashley not to worry about it, which of course made her worry.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) stressed some more over not hearing from Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Sharon (Sharon Case) advised her to go out and distract herself, so Mariah left to paint the town red. Then, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up and admitted to Sharon that he came to Genoa City to track down J.T. and collect his debts. Sharon gave him the business for lying to her, and then when he left, she told Victoria what she’d learned about the mysterious handyman. Victoria asked Sharon to learn as much as she could about Rey.

When Victoria arrived at work, Billy was there to discuss their schedules and their kids. He suggested they leave. At the Dive Bar, Mariah ran into Kyle, but he didn’t want to hang out — he had a date. He met up with Sinead (Lira Kellerman), and he convinced her to get Billy involved in a poker game and lose big. He offered to pay off her massive debt if she succeeded. When Victoria and Billy showed up, Kyle slipped out without them noticing.

The co-parents discussed their daughter and then Victoria’s son, Reed. Talk turned to stress, and they both admitted that work stress was affecting them. Billy said that Ashley’s constant surveillance didn’t help him. Ultimately, Victoria left to go back to work, and then Sinead tempted Billy to join a game, but he declined. However, after some flattery, Billy at least looked interested.

At Sharon’s, Rey showed up to eat after she’d reached out to him. They both apologized to each other, and Mariah showed up wanting to know who he was. Talk eventually turned to J.T. during dinner, and then Sharon received an alert about an intruder. Rey pulled out a gun, which shocked everybody, and went off to investigate. When Rey returned, he had none other than Tessa with him. It turned out that Tessa was the intruder.

