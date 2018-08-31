Kylie Jenner’s Little Black Dress Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body

Kylie Jenner stepped out in West Hollywood on Wednesday as she attended the launch party for her best friend, Jordyn Woods, who launched her Secndnture activewear line this week.

According to an August 30 report by the Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner donned a form fitting little black dress, which showed off all of her post-baby curves just seven months after giving birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster. The tube top style dress extenuated her cleavage, and ended at her knees.

Kylie’s blonde waist-long hair was worn in loose waves and parted down the middle. Jenner flaunted her hourglass figure as she completed her look with a pair of gray sneakers and a quilted Chanel mini purse.

“I chose the name Secndnture because everything in life that comes natural to you is second nature. I thought it would be perfect for activewear because your activewear should feel like a second skin,” Jordyn said.

In addition to Jordyn Woods’ new clothing line, she is also working on two collaborations with Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics company. In fact, Jordyn says that it was her BFF who got her into wearing makeup.

“When I met Kylie, I was a tomboy. I didn’t wear any makeup. I didn’t wear hair extensions or anything. I saw them do it. And over time after watching Kylie put on makeup, I learned how to do it myself. Now, I really only trust myself to do my makeup,” Jordyn told E! News in a recent interview.

Kylie and Jordyn have been nearly inseparable for years now. They are often seen together, and Woods was a staple on Jenner’s reality series, Life of Kylie.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jordyn Woods recently spoke out on her relationship with Kylie Jenner following little Stormi’s birth.

“I think it just has gotten better. It is a part of life and the process of growing up. I think it has been really great with her around now. Stormi is so sweet and so beautiful. I love hanging out with her all day. She is just amazing. I’m obsessed,” Woods said of Kylie’s life as a mother, and her love for little Stormi.

As for Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ makeup line collaboration, Jordyn says that she is currently unsure about when the new productions will be released, but she thinks it may be sometime in September, which would coincide with her 21st birthday.