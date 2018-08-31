Taylor Swift Breaks Down What Her Album ‘Reputation’ Is Really About: ‘Finding Love Throughout All The Noise’

It’s been almost a year since Taylor Swift released her extremely successful album Reputation, which produced the chart-topping single “Look What You Made Me Do” and saw Swift in a different light as she took on those who had wronged her. However, while some fans might have been under the impression that the album is mostly about Swift calling out her foes, it turns out, it’s actually not what it’s about at all.

In a recent report by Entertainment Tonight, during a secret, intimate concert held for some of her loyal Swifties in Chicago on Wednesday night in tandem with AT&T titled Taylor Swift NOW, Swift, 28, shared with them that the true meaning behind Reputation was about “finding love throughout all the noise.”

“[I] think there was a bit of a bait-and-switch that happened with his album when we put out ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and we’re like, ‘Guys, this album is gonna be one thing.’ And when the album came out, it’s legitimately an album about finding love throughout all the noise,” Swift said.

Fans of the “Gorgeous” singer know all to well that she has had her share of public feuds, one of which finally came to an end earlier this year just before Swift kicked off her sold-out Reputation Stadium Tour.

Can’t get over this moment from the @DIRECTVNOW secret show in Chicago. ???????? #TaylorSwiftNOW pic.twitter.com/3YqAz0TpSC — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) August 30, 2018

After becoming enemies following a debacle over backup dancers, Katy Perry and Swift’s ongoing feud came to an end when Perry literally sent the “End Game” singer a peace offering in the form of an olive branch along with an apologetic note. It is said that their fight was the inspiration behind Swift’s single “Bad Blood.”

However, Swift’s most “famous” ongoing feud lies between her, Kim Kardashian, and her rapper husband Kanye West. When West’s song “Famous” came out, it contained a less than flattering reference to the “Delicate” singer as he called her a “b**ch.” Swift denounced the track, saying she never agreed to let West use her name in it, which resulted in Kardashian taking to social media and calling Swift a snake.

“And so it starts with the noise and how that makes all you feel, and how it makes you feel when people are saying things about you that you feel, like, aren’t true and living your life sort of in defiance of that. In defiance of your reputation. And then, sort of, in the middle of the album you kind of realize ‘how much do I really value that?” Swift continued.

Since the beginning of her tour, Swift has owned Kardashian’s snake comment by including snakes as part of her onstage decor.

Swifties sang their ❤️s out at @TaylorSwift13’s secret show. Watch this exclusive performance on #TaylorSwiftNOW. pic.twitter.com/vtUKcn5l7D — DIRECTV (@DIRECTV) August 30, 2018

The “You Belong With Me” singer concluded her album’s meaning by possibly, indirectly referencing her beau, Joe Alwyn, when she speaks of finding “something real.”

“If you can find something real in spite of a bad reputation, then isn’t that what matters the most to you? And doesn’t it matter the most to you that you know who your real friends are now?”

Swift and Alwyn, 27, have been romantically linked over a year now and enjoy a very private relationship. It is rumored that a few of the tracks on Reputation such as “Gorgeous” and “Delicate” were inspired by him. Source have reported that since getting together, Swift has never been so happy.

Fans can watch Taylor Swift NOW on any AT&T streaming platform, including DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW.