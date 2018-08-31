Here’s What Ivanka Trump Eats In A Day

Ivanka Trump, the White House Senior Advisor and daughter of President Donald Trump, is a busy woman. Despite this, the 36-year-old mother-of-three has managed to maintain her svelte figure. She makes spending time with her family and planning out her family’s nutrition a priority. So what does a typical day of nutrition look like in the Trump-Kushner household?

According to The List, she loads up on cereal with berries and full-fat dairy for breakfast. Though she has a busy schedule, Trump makes it a point to never skip breakfast. In the early morning hours, she makes time for herself and has a glass of water with lemon.

“Every morning I’ll have either cottage cheese or Greek yogurt — I do full fat; I prefer the taste — with a bowl of blueberries or raspberries and cereal,” said Trump, in an interview with Fit Pregnancy. If she has breakfast with her children, she will often have oatmeal. On those days, Trump will dress the oatmeal up with berries, cinnamon, almonds, or chia seeds.

For lunch, Trump opts for fish with a side of vegetables. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Trump revealed that she and daughter Arabella, 7, have a weekly lunch date. The pair eats at Trump Grill, where they usually opt for salmon and vegetables. But Trump does allow herself room for a cheat meal, saying that sometimes she will opt for a quesadilla.

Trump also makes it a point to stay hydrated. She says that she usually drinks just water, but will have tea or coffee with half and half as needed. She said it’s “an ongoing joke in the office that I never have less than three glasses of water and some form of tea or coffee in front of me.”

The refrigerator in the Trump-Kushner household is filled with produce. She said that she and her kids — Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore — love getting creative in the kitchen. Trump posted a photo of a “rainbow pizza” she and her children made on Instagram.

She added that she prefers to shop for organic produce a local farmer’s market.

“Buying locally grown foods from the farmers market is a fun activity to do with Arabella,” she mused. She said that her penchant for eating healthy has been a more recent change, saying that she used to “eat like a teenager.”

“Slowly, I started to actually enjoy, if not crave, these healthier options,” she said. “Now healthy eating is the norm for me, especially at breakfast and lunch.”

She added that she doesn’t go to the extreme to eat healthily, but said that it’s more about making the “right choices.”