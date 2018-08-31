Cairo Dwek: Liam Payne’s Model Girlfriend Flaunts Slinky Figure In Skimpy Blue Bikini On Saint-Tropez Holiday

Model Cairo Dwek has been dating Liam Payne for only a few weeks, but is already flaunting her body on beaches and on her Instagram account.

Cairo Dwek, the 20-year-old brand new girlfriend of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, has been dating the 25-year-old music superstar for less than one month, according to Us Weekly, but she is already making a point of flaunting her slender, lithe figure in public and on her Instagram account, frolicking in a very-barely-there blue bikini while on a vacation in Saint-Tropez this week.

Saint-Tropez is a town on the French Riviera that has long functioned as a favorite getaway for the rich and famous from both Europe and the United States, with a beach best known for its “unspoken” policy of allowing nude sunbathing and swimming, as well as its atmosphere if sexual permissiveness, according to the Travel Channel.

“While Liam was nowhere to be seen, Cairo looked like she was having the time of her life as she larked around in the ocean. Her daring bikini top was bandeau in style and just about tamed her cleavage, while also showing off her impossibly flat stomach,” Britain’s Daily Mail reported. “The matching bottoms, with dainty white floral detailing, rested low on her hips and gave way to her peachy posterior and long, lean legs.”

She wore the same blue bikini in an Instagram post to her account on Tuesday, with the caption, “Another day, another bikini.”

After Payne broke up with his previous girlfriend — and mother of his 16-month-old son — the 35-year-old Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole, just one month ago, he quickly took up with Dwek, daughter of Friends With Causes founder and former model Alexandra Dwek. But the younger Dwek graduated from high school just two years ago, according to The Sun newspaper.

The bikini worn by Dwek in the photos and the Instagram shot above is “by the coveted brand Triangl and is their popular ‘Selena’ set, which has sadly now sold out,” according to the Mail.

But Dwek has made a habit of posting bikini Instagram shots in a variety of other, nearly non-existent bikinis, such as those seen below.

The seriousness of Payne’s relationship with Dwek, however, has been called into question. When the One Direction crooner threw a lavish birthday soiree for himself on the Indonesian resort island of Bali last week, according to the Daily Star, neither Dwek nor Cole showed up, and Dwek has yet to post a photo of herself with Payne on her Instagram account.