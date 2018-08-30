‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, August 31: Victoria Reacts Violently!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 31, bring extreme panic for Victoria and a night built to last 20 years for Lily and Cane as they anticipate her sentencing. Meanwhile, Devon remains alone.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) makes Lily (Christel Khalil) a promise he may not be able to keep, according to She Knows Soaps. With Lily facing a life-changing sentencing the next day, they decide to create a night full of memories to last at least two decades just in case things don’t go Lily’s way. After an evening filled with good food and dancing, Cane promises Lily they’ll come out of this hardship even stronger than ever. Of course, that’s a promise he can’t be sure to fulfill because 20 years in prison could certainly be too big a toll on their relationship.

Plus, there’s the fact that Devon (Bryton James) who’s completely alone sees them out on the town, which is something he could use against Lily in court the next day if he chooses to do so. Lily did run the red light, and the resulting accident cost Hilary and her unborn baby her life. There’s a good chance Lily will spend time locked up after the judge hands down her sentence.

Meanwhile, Devon’s on his own. It seems that every other person in Genoa City can see both sides of the situation. While they have sympathy for Devon, they also feel sympathy for Lily. In fact, almost nobody else seems to care about justice for Hilary and their baby aside from Devon. Either that or they think that Lily living with the guilt for the rest of her life is enough justice for the accident. Sure, Lily and Hilary were arguing, and inattentive driving caused the crash, but in the end, it was just that — an accident.

The only person who even seemed to see where Devon is coming from partly is Victor (Eric Braeden).

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is forced to do damage control when Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) visits her office at Newman Enterprises. His questions about J.T. and his credit cards get her all worked up. Even before Rey arrived, Victoria barely held it together because of the guilt weighing on her conscience. Then, she learns that Rey carries a gun, and it’s all too much for Vicky. She has an extreme physical reaction and ends up asking Nate (Brooks Darnell) for help, which could come back to haunt her at some point because if Rey doesn’t put it all together, Nate just might.