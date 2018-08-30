Justin Bieber’s Open Fly Put On Full Display During Date Night With Fiancée Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seem to be all the rage these days and their fans can’t wait to see where they will be spotted next. On Wednesday, the couple was seen in Los Angeles heading out for dinner and all eyes on where on the Biebs as neither he or his fiancée seemed to realize that his open fly was on full display, as reported by Page Six.

Following an evening of worship, Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, decided to head to Mastro’s for a late-night meal. As the two walked down the street hand-in-hand, they were followed closely by the paparazzi. While Baldwin was all smiles as she looked at her man, the “Baby” singer couldn’t be bothered to do so, but did manage to give the paparazzi a thumbs-up.

Aside from sporting an ’80s-style getup, which consisted of a light-blue, long-sleeve shirt with what looked eerily like marijuana leaves printed on it in white and navy blue slacks rolled up at the cuffs, Bieber also sported a very noticeable open fly. He completed his look with a baseball cap, which he wore backwards.

Perhaps due to a lack of a breeze, the “Love Yourself” singer didn’t catch wind that his zipper was down and as Baldwin appeared to be more focused on her fiancée’s face, she didn’t notice either.

However, sometime later that night, Baldwin snapped a photo of her husband-to-be posing, which she then posted via her Instagram Story and fans will notice right away that the “No Brainer” singer was all zipped up.

Fans will also notice that the “Never Say Never” singer’s mustache has made a comeback. It was previously reported that Baldwin insisted her beau get rid of it and he complied. No word yet on whether or not she will let the mustache stick around this time.

It is not surprising that the duo were seen leaving a church service as multiple sources have reported that one of the main reasons why the couple gets along so well and is compatible is due to their shared religious faith and morals. The two have been members of the Hillsong Church for quite some time now.

In fact, due to their religious morals, it has been reported in the past that the couple apparently don’t do sleepovers as they want to avoid any temptation. When Baldwin is home in her Brooklyn, New York loft, Bieber is said to check into a hotel come nighttime. However, their faith hasn’t stopped the couple from engaging in public PDA, which has included a few steamy make-out sessions here and there.

Bieber recently made headlines after he purchased a beautiful $5 million mansion in his native Canada, which came with its own private horse-racing track. It has since been wildly speculated that he and Baldwin might decide to live there together once they are officially husband and wife.