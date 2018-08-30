Watch Denver Broncos Vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 4, Start Time, How To Watch Online

First-round pick Josh Rosen is not expected to get playing time for the Arizona Cardinals Thursday as they host the Denver Broncos in the NFL Preseason finale.

Conflicting reports have been coming out of the Arizona Cardinals training camp this week over whether first round draft pick Josh Rosen will see any playing time on Thursday night. Rosen has seen less playing time than any of the quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, according to the Arizona Republic. The Cardinals host the Denver Broncos in the preseason finale that will live stream from Glendale, Arizona.

Rosen has been able to throw just 29 pass attempts in the 2018 preseason, of which he has completed 16 for 148 yards and two touchdowns, according to Yahoo! Sports. But first-year head coach Steve Wilks, who was reportedly planning to play Rosen earlier in the week, suddenly changed his mind for reasons that remain unclear.

“All reps are good reps. I’d love to take as many as possible,” Rosen told Yahoo!. “Obviously, that’s how you get to learn offense best. We’ve got different colored jerseys in practice, so you never really fully get a complete rep and throw the ball and get hit and everything. All those are valuable. Obviously you want as many as you can.”

With projected starter Sam Bradford to be held out on Thursday, the reps under center will likely be divided between four-year journeyman Mike Glennon, already playing for his third NFL team, and undrafted rookie free agent Chad Kanoff, who comes out of Princeton to join the dozen Ivy Leaguers who played in the NFL in 2017, according to USA Today.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Thursday’s Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL preseason finale, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Mountain Standard Time at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where there is no Daylight Saving Time, on Thursday, August 30. In the Eastern Time Zone that start time will be 10:05 p.m., and 9:05 p.m. Central Time.

For Denver, another quarterback named Chad, Chad Kelly, is likely to see most of the snaps on Thursday night, according to the Denver Post. If Kelly can win the backup QB job behind veteran Case Keenum, who was acquired from the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason, it would be an unlikely underdog story. Kelly was drafted with the 253rd and final pick in the 2018 Draft, earning him the 2018 “Mr. Irrelevant” title, according to CBS Sports.

Watch a preview of Thursday’s Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Preseason week four showdown in the video below, courtesy of the NFL Network.

