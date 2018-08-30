Apple Announces Date For Next iPhone Event, Sends Out Invitations

The company sent out invitations Thursday for the upcoming September 12 event.

Rumors have been swirling online for months about the next Apple product releases. Consumers and techies will not have to wait much longer. Today, Apple announced that its next release event date is scheduled for September 12. The company sent out invitations for the event which will take place at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

According to Tom’s Guide, media and analysts will get their first looks at the next three iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 4 during the Silicon Valley showcase.

Reports suggest the launch of three iPhones at three different price points. The iPhone XS, priced at around $899, is a 5.8-inch follow up to the iPhone X. The iPhone XS Plus is a 6.5-inch device priced at $999. In addition, Apple will release a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, priced at $699, rumored to be the new iPhone 9.

The three new iPhones will share the same design features as the iPhone X, with no home button and with edge-to-edge displays.

However, the new iPhones also boast some impressive new specs. The phones may have up to 70 percent faster processing speeds thanks to a new 7-nanometer A12 processor. Also, thanks to a more energy-efficient chip, battery life is expected to increase. As far as cameras go, Apple may introduce some new features to try and catch up with its Android counterparts. The iPhone 9 is expected to have one rear camera, while the iPhone XS and XS Plus will have dual rear cameras.

It’s official. Apple has already sent the invitations for September’s Keynote at the Steve Jobs theater!

Invitation reveals the new Gold Color and sth else coming in a round shape!

Could it be a rounded Apple Watch?#AppleWatch #AppleEvent #apple #iphone #iPhoneXSPlus #iphonexs pic.twitter.com/3mMsErbf5s — 9TechEleven (@9techeleven) August 30, 2018

The iPhone 9 is rumored to have a delayed release date, but the other new phones should hit the shelves on September 24.

The new Apple Watch Series 4 will also feature some new improvements over previous models. The new watch will feature the same case size, but with a larger display. Rumored new features include Face ID and advanced health tracking.

Website 9to5Mac reports that new iPad Pro models may also be revealed at the launch event. New features include Face ID, no home button, and new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. CNN reports that the release date for the next iOS operating system might also be announced at the upcoming event.

CNET reports that Apple has been performing well in recent years, and strong fourth-quarter revenue projections suggest that this trend will continue. The iPhone is one of the top-selling devices worldwide, and Apple Music and the App Store continue to produce high revenues. Apple has also expanded into new markets with its wearable products. In August, Apple made history as the first publicly traded trillion-dollar company in the U.S.