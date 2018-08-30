Kim Richards’ Secret Boyfriend Wynn Katz Revealed, Joins ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

The ex-‘RHOBH’ star is returning to reality TV with a new beau in tow.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards has had a secret lover for several years, and she’s introducing him to the public for the first time in a major way — the two will be featured on the new season of WE tv’s reality series Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

The actress somehow managed to keep her relationship with businessman Wynn Katz on the down low for more than six years, but now the duo is revealing all on the television show. The two, both 53 years old, said they were seeking help from Dr. V and Dr. Ish to get them out of their rut.

“I think we were kind of stuck and stagnant,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight at the Marriage Boot Camp premiere party in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 28. “There were a lot of areas that we just weren’t really moving forward in, and so I thought this would be, this would be it, you know?”

Katz told ET that he was reluctant to do the series at first, but agreed after network reps personally called him. “I was very touched by that,” he said.

When asked what he loves most about the mother of four, he said that she is “very funny, and has a great heart.” He also admires the fact that she is family-oriented.

While her boyfriend may be new to reality TV, Richards is used to having the cameras around at all times after spending seven seasons, five as a series regular and two as a guest, on Bravo’s RHOBH.

“I’m happy to be away from it,” she said in her ET interview about the show that her sister, Kyle Richards, still stars on. “I just wanted to step away from the negativity and focus on my children, my grandson [Huxley, who is almost 2], and… you know, [be] clear, free of problems, and people that weren’t positive.”

The sober star said she’s on good terms with both of her sisters, Kyle and Kathy Hilton, right now after having some issues with both of them over the years.

In addition to Richards and Katz, the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars also features famous couples Aubrey O’Day (Making the Band) and Pauly D (Jersey Shore), The Bachelorette’s Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried, Black Ink Crew’s Quani and Puma Robinson, and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Momma Dee and Ernest Bryant.

The series is slated to premiere on WE tv on Friday, September 7, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. Central.