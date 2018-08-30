‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Monday’s Show Brings A Stunning Split, An Engagement, And A Backstabbing Move

The latest 'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers hint that the episode airing on Monday, September 3, will be bananas.

Monday night brings another jam-packed episode of Bachelor in Paradise, and spoilers hint that this one will be jaw-droppingly intense. A lot of the couples are feeling relatively confident heading into this September 3 show, but new teasers reveal that shakeups are on the way.

ABC reveals that early on in Monday night’s episode, “an overconfident bachelorette” will be left stunned when her guy calls things off in their relationship. He apparently tells her that he can’t give her the future that he thinks she deserves, and they both leave Mexico and head home. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that this will be Tia Booth and Colton Underwood, and it sounds as if the rest of the cast will be stunned by this development.

Two more ladies are showing up to shake things up, and they’ll snag two guys to head off on a double date with them. These two guys are not exactly single heading into this date, so viewers can expect a couple of upset women to be feeling frustrated at the resort. Based on the contestants still set to arrive in Season 5, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from Reality Steve point toward this involving Shushanna Mkrtychyan and Christen Whitney.

Shushanna seemingly takes Kamil Nicalek on this date, despite the fact he’s with Annaliese Puccini, and it doesn’t seem clear yet which guy goes with Christen. The date seemingly goes well, but will it disrupt the relationships the guys were already in before this?

Monday’s show is the one where Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon show up and get engaged on the beach, and her ex, Kevin Wendt, will have a bit of a hard time watching this. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that this will be somewhat hard on his new gal, Astrid Loch, as well, as she’ll be concerned over the funk Kevin ends up in due to the engagement.

The guys are in charge of handing out roses, and four women will be worried about heading home. However, one guy will show up to shake things up, and Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from Reality Steve note that this should be New Zealand’s Jordan Mauger, a contestant from Bachelor Winter Games. Jordan will have to dole out a rose almost immediately and he’ll have plenty of ladies vying for his attention.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers tease that one lady will be feeling desperate when she tries to connect with Jordan and fails. She’ll then turn to another possible option, but it just so happens that this guy is currently with one of her good friends.

The anxious lady will try to steal him away, and ABC hints that the other woman in question is a “long-suffering victim of love” who will be feeling hopeful she’s finally found the right guy for her. It’s not entirely clear yet which contestants are involved in this last tease. It sounds as if it may be related to Kamil, Annaliese, and Shushanna, but that may not end up being the case.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers seem to point toward Chelsea Roy, Angela Amezcua, and Christen Whitney potentially being the next gals eliminated in this upcoming rose ceremony. The chaos continues with another episode airing on Tuesday, September 4, and the finale and reunion show will air the following week.

Some of these Season 5 couples are still together, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers tease, and fans cannot wait to see if any of them can go the distance in the real world. Things will definitely be chaotic during these final few episodes and new teasers breaking down what else viewers can expect should emerge soon.