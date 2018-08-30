‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Receives Backlash Over Kylie Jenner Comments

Kailyn Lowry is receiving some hate over comments she made on a recent episode of Make Speidi Famous Again, a podcast hosted by former The Hills stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt. Lowry is best known for her appearance on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2, securing a spot on the show after becoming pregnant at 17.

The mother-of-three voiced her opinion on Kylie Jenner’s depiction of young motherhood on social media saying, “when you’re that young and you have that much money and you’re able to kind of have a nanny and have a lot of help and you still do all these things” and went on to accuse the 21-year-old of trying to show motherhood as “glamorous.” Lowry went on to say that she didn’t want to “hate” or “mom-shame” Jenner as she continued to voice her opinions on how the young star is handling being a mother.

Many were quick to slam Lowry on Twitter over her comments, as some consider her appearance on Teen Mom to be a glamorization of young motherhood in its own right. The show offered young mothers a chance to be featured on MTV and the cast was compensated for their participation. Today reported in 2016 that one of the stars, Amber Portwood, earned $280,000 a year for working with MTV, and while that may not be Kardashian/Jenner levels of wealth — Kylie Jenner is expected to become the youngest “self-made” billionaire, Forbes claims — the knowledge of Teen Mom earnings certainly raised a few eyebrows regarding Lowry’s comments against Jenner as some could certainly consider the Teen Mom lifestyle to be glamorous as well.

Addressing the topic of Teen Mom glamorization, Lowry had this to say.

“I would not agree that our show makes it glamorous. But situations like Kylie, they don’t realize that she has millions of dollars and she has a ton of help and she can go out and party and do all these things.”

Lowry has yet to comment on the backlash, but has remained active across her social media accounts, recently posting about her oldest son’s first day of school on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to baby girl Stormi in February after months of speculation. Currently, a photo of Stormi’s hand wrapped around Jenner’s finger is currently the most liked Instagram photo ever with over 18 million likes proving just how influential Jenner is in the social media world. While Jenner is considered a young mother by many (she just turned 21 in August), she certainly has the financial assets to support her new family, as her makeup company is valued at $800 million, and Jenner owns 100 percent of that value.

Jenner has not responded to Lowry’s statements at this time.