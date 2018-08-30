Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons On The Verge Of Splitting, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have been one of the most talked about couples of the summer. However, their relationship may have just been a summer fling.

According to an August 30 report by Us Weekly, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ relationship is beginning to fizzle out due to work obligations and the fact that they have to spend time apart.

Sources tell the outlet that Jenner and Simmons’ romance is beginning to fade, and that Kendall is fine with it because there will always be someone new for her to have a fling with whenever she wants.

“Kendall and Ben’s relationship is fizzling and dissipating due to scheduling conflicts. Kendall is so busy and has so much going on and doesn’t want to wait around for anyone. She knows there’s always a hot new fling waiting around the corner for her,” the insider revealed.

The source goes on to reveal that Kendall and Ben “are still talking a little bit, but she’s definitely not set on him.” The news comes just days after the couple were spotted on a romantic getaway at Joe Francis’ house in Punta Mita, Mexico. The pair were joined by Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner’s sisters, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner, allegedly had thought that the supermodel may have been in love with Ben Simmons. Sources told Radar Online that Jenner has been putting the NBA star above her career, which shocked her family since she had never done that before.

“Kendall’s sisters think that she has finally fallen in love, because they have never seen her like this. It is very much unlike her to be so into a guy that she puts him before modeling and everything else,” an insider dished.

However, it looks like that is no longer the case. Although the pair have reportedly not split, it seems that things are looking bleak for the couple. Fans will likely be keeping an eye during the NBA season to see if Kendall Jenner is spotted at any of Ben Simmons’ games in Philadelphia, where he plays for the 76ers, or if she shows up to watch him play in L.A. when the team is taking on the Lakers and/or the Clippers.

Kendall and Khloe could also get together to watch their men play against each other when Cleveland and Philadelphia square off against each other this year.