NFL Rumors: Oakland Raiders Want Two First-Round Picks For Khalil Mack

Oakland wants at least two first-round draft picks for Khalil Mack.

Khalil Mack has been one of the most talked about names in the NFL throughout the offseason, and his name is heating up in the rumor mill. As his holdout continues with the Oakland Raiders, trade rumors have begun swirling in a big way. No serious trade talks have been reported, but there are plenty of teams that would love to acquire a talent like Mack.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the Raiders are “giving the impression” that they want two first-round draft picks in exchange for Mack. That price may not be one that teams are willing to meet.

“Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders have received ‘a bunch of calls in recent days’ about Mack, but the Raiders are giving ‘the impression the price would be at least two first-round picks.'”

Basically, the Raiders are not seriously looking to deal Mack unless they can get a massive return for him. There are a few teams that could consider two first-round picks. One of those teams is the Green Bay Packers, who hold two first-round selections in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season with the Raiders, Mack continued showing why he is one of the top defensive playmakers in the league. He racked up 78 total tackles to go along with 10.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Those numbers would be an upgrade for almost every single team in the league that tried to acquire Mack.

At 27-years-old, Mack may very well be worth two first-round picks. If the team acquiring him can agree to a long-term contract before the trade, it might make perfect sense. Especially for a team like Green Bay, who is trying to put as many pieces together as they can to contend for another Super Bowl appearance.

Mack is without question one of the true defensive superstars in the NFL. That is something that teams cannot value enough. In order to get a talent of that caliber, a team will have to give the Raiders what they’re looking for.

Oakland would still like to keep Mack, but it appears that the two sides may be way off on contract negotiations. If that is the case, the Raiders would be better off trading him for less than two first-round picks than letting him walk for free in free agency.

No matter what happens, Mack is going to hear his name mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the NFL trade deadline. Plenty of teams will make offers for him, but at this point in time, those offers aren’t good enough.