Watch Cleveland Browns Vs. Detroit Lions Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 4, Start Time, How To Watch Online

Baker Mayfield has declared himself 'very ready' to get the start on Thursday for the Cleveland Browns as they take on the Detroit Lions in the NFL preseason finale.

The NFL’s top overall draft pick in 2018, former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, has declared himself “very ready” to start the final preseason game for the Cleveland Browns, according to a WKYC-TV report. Mayfield will indeed get the starting assignment as the Browns travel to Detroit where they will face the Lions and new head coach Matt Patricia in a contest that will live stream from Ford Field on Thursday.

“It’s another opportunity for me. I’ve been saying it over and over again,” Mayfield told the TV station. “I need to take advantage of my opportunities, and this is a great one to come out and show what I can do from the get-go, set the tone not just for the offense, but for the whole team just kind of mindset-wise and just executing.”

As the Inquisitr has noted, of the eight quarterbacks taken with the first overall pick on the NFL draft since 2005, Mayfield appears likely to become only the third not to start every game in which he was healthy during his rookie season.

But Browns Coach Hue Jackson, who has presided over exactly one victory in the 32 games he has coached for the Browns, as Pro Football Reference data shows, has committed to eighth-year veteran Tyrod Taylor as his 2018 starter under center.

Another, lesser-known quarterback may also be on the hot seat on Thursday, as Lions backup Jake Rudock — the team’s sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft — appears to have fallen behind 14-year veteran Matt Cassel, 36, for the spot backing up starter Matthew Stafford, according to the Detroit News.

Rudock has led three touchdown drives in the preseason, but Cassel may have the advantage of having formerly played for the New England Patriots, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2005 — and who filled in for the injured Tom Brady in 2008, leading the team to a 10-5 record, per PFR.

Watch a preview of Thursday’s Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions NFL Preseason week four showdown in the video below, courtesy of the NFL Network.

