Kate Upton Stuns In Sizzling Underwear Snap

Kate Upton took to her Instagram page to show off her famous curves in a stunning lingerie photo.

As part of her partnership with lingerie brand Yamamay, the supermodel often uses the popular social media platform to share sexy underwear snaps to promote the garments. In the photo, the 26-year-old is sitting in a bright space featuring a modern-looking wooden structure in the background wearing a nude-colored bra and matching underwear. She is looking into the camera, her lips lightly parted, as her wavy hair cascades down over her shoulder, partially covering the right side of her face.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit star paired the photo with the hashtags #ConfidentBeauty #ThePerfectFit, which fans think go perfectly with the snap.

“When a woman wears confidence, she’s never more beautiful!” one fan was quick to note. The post has garnered more than 66,000 likes and more than 300 comments in less than an hour. The picture will surely rack up a few more thousand through the week.

@yamamayofficial #ConfidentBeauty #ThePerfectFit A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Aug 30, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

The photo appears to be from several months ago, as the blonde bombshell is currently several months pregnant. She announced the news in July while she was on vacation with her husband, Justin Verlander, 35, a pitcher for the Houston Astros. Their bundle of joy should arrive in early 2019. The model and MLB champ got married in November in a ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, as the Daily Mail reported.

“I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much,” Verlander wrote on social media, as reported by The Sun.

Upton was one of the celebrities hacked in the co-called “The Fappening” of 2014 by George Garofano and three conspirators, who leaked private photos of Upton, Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian, Kirsten Dunst, Vanessa Hudgens, Rihanna, Kate Bosworth, Hayden Panettiere, Lake Bell, and several others.

On Thursday, Garofano, a resident of Connecticut, was sentenced to eight months in prison, according to USA Today. He pleaded guilty in April. One of his conspirators, Ryan Collins, 36, was sentenced to 18 months in 2016, while Edward Majerczyk, 29, who was accused of orchestrating the phishing scheme targeting celebrities, was sentenced to nine months in 2017, and the fourth man involved, Emilio Herrera, 32, has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

“This is obviously an outrageous violation” of her “privacy,” Upton said via her lawyer in response to the hacking back in 2014.