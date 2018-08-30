WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt’s Character To Get A Refresh And Babyface Turn, Per ‘WrestleVotes’

After a good tag team run with Matt Hardy, it appears as if Bray Wyatt is in line for a change.

Over the course of his WWE career, Bray Wyatt has gone through a number of ups and downs, heel turns and babyface runs, and different title reigns. For a couple of months, he had a rather successful tag team run as the Deleters of Worlds with Matt Hardy, but the “Woken” one is now out with some injury issues. Without a storyline to jump into, rumor has it that Wyatt’s character is about to undergo some changes as a very important time in his career is on the way.

Ever since he was moved back to Monday Night Raw, Bray Wyatt has been in a bit of limbo with everything. He feuded with Matt Hardy for a while, but then, the two formed a tag team and won the Raw Tag Team Championship while staying on the fence of being a heel or babyface team.

As reported by The Sportster, Hardy has been dealing with a lot of injury issues that have people talking possible retirement from the ring. Matt began working as an agent and backstage producer for WWE lately, but that has left Bray Wyatt without a partner.

WrestleVotes, who has often called upcoming angles correctly, has stated that Bray Wyatt has a lot in store for him after his separation from the “Woken” one.

Getting a lot of questions lately on Bray Wyatt. Was told he’s in line for a slight refresh. The character should remain in tact once he returns to TV, but I’m expecting a renewed push along with a singles baby face run. Pivotal time in his career ahead. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 28, 2018

Now, this is all speculation as of this time and not much else is known about this rumor, but Bray Wyatt may be changing things up a bit. Wyatt won’t change his character a whole lot, but the rumor does state he will have a “slight refresh” and undergo a full-on babyface turn on Monday Night Raw.

This has already started as Wrestling Inc., reported that Wyatt played the babyface role last night at a WWE Live event in London. At that event, Wyatt faced off with and defeated Jinder Mahal in a singles match.

The big point of the rumor is not so much that he will have his character refreshed or undergo a babyface turn, but it’s that a pivotal point of his career is coming up. One has to wonder what WWE has in store for Bray Wyatt and if he is going to jump back into the main event scene.

With Brock Lesnar currently gone from WWE and back in the world of UFC, the Universal Championship will be defended more often. It’s quite possible that Bray Wyatt could become involved in a program with Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman or anyone else on the roster, but rumors now say he will be doing it as a babyface. Things soured a little for Wyatt after his initial WWE Championship run, but this may be his time to turn them around.