Shakira Contracts Virus, Postpones Los Angeles Concert

'I woke up this morning with a virus that has knocked me off my feet,' the singer said.

Pop singer Shakira was forced to cancel a concert in the Los Angeles area after coming down with a virus that knocked her out.

Currently on the North American leg of her “El Dorado World Tour,” the blonde songstress performed an energetic show at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Tuesday, August 28.

In a review of her performance, Idolator said the show was “an intoxicating, electric live experience that feels both intimate and epic. From the opening number to her final bow, the Colombian superstar had last night’s sold-out crowd completely under her spell.”

However, the next morning she woke up feeling sick. After visiting a doctor, Shakira had to break the news to her fans that she was going to have to postpone that night’s gig, which was also slated to take place at the Forum.

The 41-year-old posted a typed-up note on Instagram expressing her deep regret.

“Los Angeles, thank you so much for one of the most unforgettable nights of the tour last night,” she wrote on Wednesday, August 29.

“I was excited to sing and dance with you again tonight. However, after the show I started to feel unwell and I woke up this morning with a virus that has knocked me off my feet. I’m so sorry that I am unable to perform tonight.”

Luckily, disappointed fans won’t have to wait too long to see their favorite pop star live as the former coach of NBC’s The Voice went on to explain that the show already has a rescheduled date – Monday, September 3.

The #ElDoradoWorldTour has arrived in Los Angeles for two nights at @TheForum! Here are the #ShakiraLA times. Limited tickets for both nights available at https://t.co/B1AsLi2x6U ShakHQ pic.twitter.com/KReoTNCbJo — Shakira ???? (@shakira) August 28, 2018

She also told her 52 million followers that doctors “assured” her that she will be healthy enough to perform her next show, which is supposed to take place in Anaheim, California, on Friday, August 31.

“Thanks for your understanding and for being the best fans an artist could possibly have,” Shakira ended her letter.

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Aug 29, 2018 at 5:09pm PDT

The bilingual “Hips Don’t Lie” vocalist also posted the note in Spanish on her Twitter page.

The “El Dorado World Tour,” which began in Hamburg, Germany, on June 3, wraps up its current leg on September 6 in San Jose, California. Shakira then gets a little time off to spend with her boyfriend, soccer player Gerard Piqué, and their two sons, 5-year-old Milan and 3-year-old Sasha, before hitting the road once again in October. That jaunt will take the “Whenever, Wherever” singer to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador before finishing up in her native country, Colombia, on November 3.