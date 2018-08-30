Pauly D Talks About Ex Aubrey O’Day And Her Alleged Affair With Donald Trump Jr.

The couple broke up in 2017 after a year of dating.

In 2016, Aubrey O’Day confirmed she was dating Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. The two met while filming relationship rehab show Famously Single, and according to the Danity Kane alum, their connection was undeniable. However, the relationship was short-lived as the two ended up calling it quits after only a year of dating.

The famous exes will now appear on a new show together, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where fans will have the opportunity to watch them tackle the ups and downs of their relationship and what led to its ultimate demise.

While attending the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp, the Jersey Shore star spoke to Us Weekly about the show and his failed relationship with the singer. When asked about O’Day’s alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr., Pauly D said he wasn’t even aware anything had happened between his ex and the president’s son.

“We didn’t address that at all. Yeah, I didn’t know anything about that. I guess [the news broke] after or something like that,” he said.

Pauly and O’Day ended their relationship in July 2017, but he said it had nothing to do with Donald Trump Jr.

“You know, some people just aren’t right for each other and we learned that,” he added.

A post shared by Aubrey O'Day (@aubreyoday) on Nov 26, 2015 at 6:03pm PST

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Donald Trump Jr. met and fell for O’Day while they both appeared on NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice. Reports from Page Six claim the two entered into a torrid affair while Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

“[Don Jr] pursued her. It was him who chased her. He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving. I think his marriage to Vanessa was over long before Aubrey came along,” a source told the magazine.

Vanessa Trump reportedly found out about the affair when she discovered emails between her husband and O’Day in 2013, but decided to remain with her husband. In 2018, she eventually filed for divorce. The couple released a joint statement saying, “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families.”

As for O’Day, the singer has not been romantically linked to anyone since her breakup with Pauly D. The DJ is “single AF” but told Entertainment Tonight that he doesn’t see a possible reconciliation between himself and O’Day.

Despite being single, the Jersey Shore star has made it known that his heart has been captured by a very special young lady: his daughter Amabella, whom he shares with Amanda Markert, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Pauly D is also excited about sharing the highs and lows of his romantic life with fans on Marriage Boot Camp.

“It’s probably kind of cool because you guys can watch it and see why. That’s why you have to tune in and find out exactly what went wrong, and then you get to live it with me.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premieres on Friday, September 7.