‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel Changes His Tune After Suggesting That Ashley Jacobs Cheated

Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel is walking back claims that Ashely Jacobs cheated on him, after rumors that Jacobs had threatened legal action against him, The Hollywood Gossip is reporting.

As you may recall, a couple of days ago obliquely hinted that Ashley had cheated on him. He started out vague, saying that his life had “taken an upward turn,” and that he had some information that was enabling him to move on. He then went on to quote Chicago’s 1986 tune “If She Would Have Been Faithful.”

“If she would have been faithful / if she could have been true / then I would have been cheated / I would have never known real love.”

It looked to some like a rather thinly-veiled suggestion that Ashley Jacobs had been unfaithful – including, reportedly, Ashley Jacobs herself. As Radar Online reports, sources close to the California nurse say that she was considering legal action against her former beau.

“Ashley was so upset that Thomas accused her of cheating, even if it wasn’t by name, everyone knows it was about her. She called his attorney super upset about what he wrote.”

Of course, as is always the case whenever “insider information” comes from an anonymous source, it’s impossible to verify the claim.

Nevertheless, whether it was through legal channels or just a change of heart, Ravenel has since backpedaled from his insinuation that Ashley was unfaithful.

“I have no information that Ashley Jacobs ever cheated on me. In fact as far as I know she has always been true and faithful… She didn’t deserve my insinuations to the contrary.”

Even though Jacobs and Ravenel officially called it quits some time ago, the two have both been subject to salacious rumors about their lives since their relationship. For example, as Page Six reports, rumors erupted that Jacobs had found her rebound guy after she was spotted in the company of a gentleman at a Charleston, South Carolina hotel. As it turns out, however, the two are just friends.

Meanwhile, rumors are also swirling that the pair still can’t get enough of each other, even though they’ve officially, and publicly, called it quits. According to Celebrity Insider, an anonymous source claims that the two have been “hooking up” and that they’re both still carrying torches for each other, making it impossible for either of them to move on.

Ashley, for her part, posted on Instagram that she’s trying to figure out what the next stage of her life will entail.