‘The Bachelor’s’ Lauren Burnham Stuns In Red Swimsuit In Sexy Pool Snap

Lauren Burnham looks like she’s living the life, if her Instagram page is to be believed.

The Bachelor’s winner took to the social media platform on Thursday to share a photo of herself in a Baywatch-style red swimsuit and a 1950s-inspired headband as she posed by a swimming pool. She is sitting on the border with her body turned to the side as her hand rests on her thighs, creating a space through which sunlight penetrates. The result is a glowy, whimsical snap.

“Str☀️bin at the community pool,” she wrote.

Fans of the reality star turned to her comment section to show their admiration and ask for beauty tips.

“You look like a Baywatch babe!!!” one Instagram user wrote. Another one asked, “Do you have eyelash extensions? Your lashes in your videos are always so amazing, even the bottom ones! What’s you secret?”

The 26-year-old beauty promptly responded, saying that she takes prenatal vitamins for the hair and skin benefits, she said. She added that she also switches mascara often, but attributes her healthy hair and skin to her vitamin routine.

By the looks of it, it seems Burnham will not have to make much of an effort to get in shape for her big day, as the bride-to-be displays an enviable figure. Burnham and fiancée Arie Luyendyk Jr. are set to be married in Hawaii next year, as People reported back in May when the big news was first announced.

As fans of The Bachelor’s are well aware, Luyendyk Jr. proposed to the finalist of the show, Becca Kufrin, meaning that Burnham was actually the runner-up. However, in a highly controversial move, the 36-year-old changed his mind just two months after his initial proposal, and broke things off with Kufrin, 28, to pursue a relationship with Burnham. To add even more excitement to the ordeal, he then proposed to Burnham on live television during the two-hour After the Final Rose special in March.

“We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue and we are getting married in Hawaii on January 12 next year,” she said, as per the People report.

The couple said the wedding will not be filmed for TV or fans but will be a private event with friends and family, topping out at only 100 guests. The couple said they do not feel like they are rushing into anything and would “get married tomorrow” if they could.