‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For August 29: Justin Wants Bill To Be The ‘Cool Parent’, Hope’s Ultrasound

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, August 29 reveals that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) had an ultrasound appointment. However, the situation quickly turned awkward when the nurse, then Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) recognized Liam from his visits with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Hope didn’t know that Steffy also used the same OB-Gyn. According to She Knows Soaps, Dr. Phillips wants to speak to him outside, but Liam quickly tells her that there are no secrets and that everyone is okay with the situation. She says that she is glad to hear that. The appointment itself goes well with Hope asking if the baby is fine. The doctor says that the baby is beautiful and gives them an ultrasound picture which they admire. Hope and Liam kiss.

Soap Central states that Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) tried to talk about the custody issue. Bill reminded his ex-wife that there was a time when he was the only parent in Will’s life. He brought up the fact that after she gave birth to Will she had post-partum depression and abandoned him and Will. He was left to change diapers and do the feedings by himself, to say nothing of the time when she was battling her alcohol addiction. He said that although Will doesn’t know about his early days, he will find out about his mother’s behavior if she should pursue sole custody of him.

Arriving at her ultrasound appointment, Hope realizes that Liam knows Dr. Phillips because of Steffy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/EYiLTBit2b #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/PHwaPDOPd3 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 30, 2018

At Forrester Creations, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) approached Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about Katie pursuing custody. Carter informs him that he is not a family law expert, his expertise lies more in the corporate field, but because of his adopted brother, he has an interest in these kinds of cases. When Katie joined them, she tells them that she is still unsure about filing a lawsuit. However, Bold and the Beautiful fans saw how they try to convince her that she needs to protect Will.

“No one can accuse me of neglecting my son.” – Bill #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Sypk4S9W1y — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 29, 2018

In the meantime, Bill catches Justin (Aaron D. Spears) sitting at his desk and orders him out. After taking his rightful place, he laments that Katie is planning on filing for sole custody. Although he is surprised at the action Katie is taking this course of action, Justin reasons that he will have less responsibility and play the part of the “cool parent.” Bill says that he doesn’t want to be that kind of father to Will. Justin opines that if the matter should go to court, based on his immediate past, Bill could easily lose. Bill says that he has 8 to 10 judges on speed dial, but Justin points out that none of them are family law judges. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.