Ben Affleck’s Rumored Girlfriend Shauna Sexton Poses In A Sexy Outfit At A Show As Former May Lose Batman Role

Shauna Sexton headed out to an Alice in Chains party in a sexy black outfit.

Ben Affleck’s battling alcohol addiction in rehab and his personal troubles could heavily affect his professional life. While Affleck has made a name for himself playing Batman in previous movies, he may be dropped from any future opportunities, according to The Wrap. This is because Affleck’s time in rehab and post-rehab costs are costing tons of money thanks to insurance, as an insider revealed more information.

“‘More than likely the studio will replace [Affleck] because the insurance costs are going to go through the roof,’ a representative for a completion bond company told The Wrap… ‘He would be bondable, but the deductible would be really high, probably the budget of the film,’ the bond company insider added.”

Meanwhile, Affleck’s rumored girlfriend Shauna Sexton, Playboy playmate, is living it up. She posted a picture of herself last night wearing a sexy black outfit and holding what looks like a cocktail in her left hand. It wouldn’t be surprising to see her with an alcoholic drink in her hand, considering that four days ago she posted a photo on her page as she enjoyed some wine. There’s nothing wrong with Shauna enjoying a drink because she’s not the one with the alcohol addiction. Plus, she was waiting to watch Alice in Chains, which she sounded excited about.

Shauna looked great wearing a sexy black outfit. She wore an off-the-shoulder tight crop top with a short miniskirt. The skirt laced up in the front, with some slits to give it an extra sense of edginess. She also wore some black boots with heels. She was poolside at someone’s house and captioned the pic “@aliceinchains w/ the homies can’t wait to hear them play sounds like teen spirit!!!!!!” Since “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is a Nirvana song, Shauna would have only gotten her wish if Alice in Chains opted to cover that song last night.

In the meantime, Affleck is focusing on his well-being in rehab. It’s hard to know for sure, but Ben might have lost his role as Batman anyway since The Batman director Matt Reeves was reportedly seeking a younger actor to play the part.

Reeves submitted the first act of the new The Batman screenplay over Memorial Day weekend. This came after Reeves put aside a screenplay that was written by Ben Affleck and DC president Geoff Johns. Reeves said that he was “starting again,” describing it as “a new story.”