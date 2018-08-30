‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoiler Video For August 30: Steffy Motivates Hope [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 30 reveal that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) keeps spurring Katie (Heather Tom) to take decisive action against Bill (Don Diamont) and, in his opinion, protect Will (Finnegan George) from his father. Ridge indulges in some office gossip, and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) encourages Hope (Annika Noelle) about the road ahead.

“Bill’s negligence is having an effect on Will. You got to take control of the situation, Katie.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Katie will call Thorne, and it seems as if she is talking to him about the Bill and Will situation. Thorne will advise her to be the master of her fate and bring some certainty into Will’s life. He alleges that Bill’s neglect is having a negative impact on Will and that she should work at providing him with a more secure environment. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Vicor) and Thorne have tried to get Katie to agree to filing a sole custody lawsuit, but until now Katie has resisted. She sees the merits of having sole custody but is unwilling to endure Bill’s wrath or the ramifications it could have on Will. She knows that Bill loves his son, but is unhappy about how he has seemingly neglected him.

Thorne uses Will’s hesitation to spend time with his father as ammunition against Bill. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/pzAXY5oD44 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/WmF7slZBcP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 28, 2018

“She’s gonna do it. She’s gonna go after sole custody.”

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) seems to have taken an interest in Katie’s doings. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will be talking about his sister-in-law’s battle with her ex-husband at work. Ridge will tell Quinn (Rena Sofer), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) that Katie will pursue sole custody of Will. However, his wife may have a differing opinion as spoilers suggest that she will defend Bill.

“Hope, I’ve been on this journey and I can tell you there’s so much joy ahead.”

Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) have just had an ultrasound appointment. They were both overwhelmed by the new life that they have created. Hope wanted to know if the baby was okay and Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) reassured her that the baby was fine. It appears that Hope and Steffy will talk about her pregnancy. It seems as if Steffy has no ill-feelings toward her ex-husband’s wife and she will encourage her. She will tell Hope that motherhood will bring her so much joy. It seems as if she is genuinely pleased for her stepsister. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.