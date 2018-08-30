Rosie O’Donnell Still Hasn’t Been Unblocked By Donald Trump On Twitter, Calls Him A ‘Coward’

A judge ordered Trump to unblocked all of the people he had blocked on Twitter, citing the First Amendment.

Rosie O’Donnell called out Donald Trump on Wednesday night for having failed to unblock her from Twitter, following a court order that he must do so, Huffington Post is reporting. She also called him a “coward.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the president has blocked an untold number of Twitter users from responding to his tweets or even reading his tweets. Those blocked include author Stephen King, model Chrissy Teigen, a parody account role playing as that of a cat, and of course, Rosie O’Donnell.

Seven such blocked users teamed up with the Knight First Amendment Institute and sued to be unblocked, saying that the president’s practice of blocking them violated their First Amendment rights. U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald agreed and ordered the president – or whoever manages his social media accounts – to unblock the users. She suggested that if Trump doesn’t want to see tweets from his adversaries, he can use the platform’s “mute” function.

As of Wednesday, Trump had unblocked only a few dozen users, including the seven plaintiffs who brought the suit against him. It is unclear how many users he still has to unblock – the number could very well be in the thousands.

It appears that he hasn’t yet gotten around to unblocking Rosie, however, and she is letting him have it.

whens he gonna unblock me — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 29, 2018

According to a 2017 CNN report, O’Donnell and Trump have been adversaries for at least 10 years. Their feud appears to have begun back when Rosie was a panelist on The View. In December 2006, O’Donnell called Trump a “snake oil salesman.” She also claimed that Trump had gone bankrupt, a claim which Trump denied so vehemently that he threatened to sue O’Donnell (he never did).

“Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.”

The two have continued to trade jabs at each other over the decade since, with Rosie even appearing at the ongoing “Kremlin Annex” demonstration outside the White House.

Protest with Rosie O’Donnell and musicians and singers has begun outside the White House. They’re protesting the President outside what they call the “Kremlin Annex” in reference to his alleged ties to Russia. pic.twitter.com/55VlnsQQuu — Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) August 6, 2018

Meanwhile, other formerly-blocked Twitter users are using their new access to the president’s Twitter account to take digs at him.

User @bessbell, for example, let loose with some invectives directed towards the POTUS.

“Thank you to the Knight Foundation for legally forcing @realDonaldTrump to take out his sticky little phone, scrunch his nose, open Twitter, search my name, shout ‘Do I seriously have to f**king do this,’ be told yes by Dan Scavino, take a deep breath, and click ‘Unblock.'”

As of this writing, the White House has not publicly addressed the court order requiring Trump to unblock blocked Twitter users.