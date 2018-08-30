‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Shows Off Effortless Style On Concert Date With Garrett

'Bachelorette' star Becca Kufrin is having the time of her life with fiance Garrett Yrigoyen in her home state of Minnesota

The Bachelorette stars Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are seemingly having a very easy time transitioning their television romance into a real-world relationship. They may have had extravagant dates during filming and low-key gatherings while they had to keep their relationship private, but now Becca and Garrett are out and about living life and doing it in style.

Fans got used to seeing Becca Kufrin in gorgeous gowns and designer duds during her time on The Bachelorette, but now that she’s back in the real world she’s showcasing an effortless style that clearly suits her well. Her fiance Garrett Yrigoyen has been with her in her home state of Minnesota for a bit now, and they looked at ease with a bunch of her friends as they hit the Minnesota State Fair together this week.

Kufrin’s latest Instagram post showed her with Yrigoyen and pals at the Old Dominion concert at the State Fair. Becca was wearing a cropped t-shirt with a plaid shirt tied around her waist, along with worn jeans and sneakers. A second photo in the post shows her taking a selfie with one of her besties, and she’s wearing Garrett’s baseball cap backward with her hair in loose waves.

The third photo in the post shows Becca standing with Garrett at the fair, and her gorgeous engagement ring is easy to see. She’s holding a bag of cotton candy and a drink, and she joked in the caption that she never thought she could get sick of corn dogs, but the day at the fair earlier this week came close.

The Bachelorette star’s Instagram Stories show some additional glimpses of her time at the fair with Garrett, and they took in some rides in addition to the concert and standard fair food. He seemed to be having a blast and he shared a few short video clips of the outing via his Instagram Stories as well.

Just a few days ago, Kufrin’s casual style was on display again as she took Yrigoyen to a Minnesota Twins baseball game and shared some shots on Instagram. She was wearing a white tank top with overalls, along with a Twins baseball cap, and Garrett had on a Twins cap too. The two Bachelorette stars looked adorable in their matching backward caps as they snuggled in the box watching the game.

Becca and Garrett got engaged while taping their final rose ceremony in early May and they say they’ve done great as a couple since then. Based on Kufrin’s effortless style that she owns without hesitation, it seems that she and Yrigoyen are already incredibly comfortable together and very much in sync. The Bachelorette lovebirds have a lot of fans rooting for them to go the distance, and so far, it looks like they are headed that way.