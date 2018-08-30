Carrie Underwood Sports Leather Playsuit, Reveals New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Song In New Video

Carrie showed off her high-kick to the camera in a new 'Sunday Night Football' sneak peek.

Carrie Underwood is giving fans a sneak peek at her brand new opening sequence for NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The country superstar gave fans a sneak peek at the new song written specifically for the show this week via NBC Sports, which also showed her giving the camera a high kick in a leather playsuit.

Shot before the mom to be confirmed that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child together, Underwood can be seen showing off her toned legs in short shorts as she danced and sang for the cameras in her black one piece.

Speaking of creating a new song for the show, Carrie admitted that she felt it was time to “switch it up” when it came to the Sunday Night Football opening song, which is why she decided to do something a little different this time around.

“It was written specifically for Sunday Night Football,” the “Cry Pretty” singer explained of the new theme in the sneak peek video, adding, “People love Al [Michaels], and Cris [Collinsworth], and Michele [Tafoya].”

The brand new behind-the-scenes clip also gave fans a glimpse at the pregnant singer making her way through a group of football cheerleaders as a tease of Underwood’s upbeat revamped opening song played in the background.

Your browser does not support iframes.

But while Carrie’s giving fans their best look – and listen – to the overhauled opening sequence, this isn’t the first time she’s shared a sneak peek at what’s to come for the new football season when it comes to NBC’s coverage.

As Inquisitr previously reported this year, NBC unveiled a glimpse at the 2018/19 Sunday Night Football season sequence earlier this month, revealing for the first time that Carrie will be singing an all new theme tune when SNF officially kicks off on September 9.

We're filming with our good friend @carrieunderwood in LA this week for this season's #SNF open! Who's ready for Sunday Night to be Football Night again?! ???? pic.twitter.com/bARru8zYA3 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) June 20, 2018

The clip featured shots of Underwood in the studio singing the brand new song into the microphone.

Inquisitr also reported that Carrie was showing off her stunning new outfits for the video after the network shared snaps from the set in Los Angeles back in June, two months before the country superstar announced to the world that she’s pregnant with her second child and would be giving her three-year-old son Isaiah a sibling soon.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The American Idol winner first took on the role of opening NBC’s football coverage in 2013, taking over the role as the face of the franchise from Faith Hill.

Underwood began by covering the classic “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.” Carrie then made a change in 2016 when she introduced “Oh, Sunday Night” which was a re-written version of her duet with Miranda Lambert, titled “Somethin’ Bad.”